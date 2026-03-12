Bihar launches free rooftop solar scheme for BPL families: Check eligibility, benefits and other details

Patna:

The Bihar government has introduced a major relief initiative for economically weaker households by offering free rooftop solar panels under the "Kutir Jyoti Yojana". The scheme aims to free poor families from the burden of electricity bills, especially those living below the poverty line and households with Kutir Jyoti electricity connections. The initiative is linked to the central government's PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, promoting clean and green energy across rural and urban areas.

Who can apply for the scheme?

The government has outlined clear eligibility rules to ensure that support reaches the intended beneficiaries. Applicants must have a shadow-free and permanent rooftop and need to provide consent for installation. The entire installation cost will be borne by the government, while families will be responsible for basic cleaning and safety.

The scheme covers:

Families with BPL cards

Consumers with Kutir Jyoti connections

SC, ST and economically weaker households living in villages

It is applicable in both rural and urban parts of Bihar. Officials emphasise that there are no hidden charges at any stage.

Key benefits for poor households

The rooftop solar system will help families access essential electricity services such as running fans, lighting bulbs and charging mobile phones without worrying about bills.

Major benefits include:

Zero electricity cost for basic usage

Reduced dependence on grid-based power

Environment-friendly energy consumption

Additional savings alongside the existing 125 units of free electricity provided by the Bihar government

Authorities believe this scheme will significantly ease the financial burden on poor families.

First phase targets 2.5 lakh households

The application deadline, earlier set for February 28, has now been extended to March 31, 2026, giving eligible families more time to register. In the first phase, the government will install 1.5 kW capacity solar panels on the rooftops of 2.5 lakh BPL families at no cost. Officials have urged eligible families to apply soon to secure installation in the initial phase. For more information, applicants can contact their district electricity office.

