Bihar: JD(U) MP and MLA receive death threat calls, extortion demand of Rs 10 lakh Vijaylakshmi Devi, the Janata Dal (United) MP from Bihar’s Siwan, was threatened with extortion of Rs 10 lakh.

Vijaylakshmi Devi, the Janata Dal (United) MP from Bihar’s Siwan received a disturbing phone call from an unidentified individual. The caller demanded Rs 10 lakh as extortion money, and warned that the MP's life would be in danger if she did not comply with the demand.

The threatening call was made to the MP’s personal number at 10:38 PM. The caller demanded immediate payment under the threat of severe consequences. After the incident, Vijaylakshmi Devi's representative, Manuranjan Srivastava, filed a formal complaint at the Marwa police station on Saturday. The FIR details the extortion threat, and police have begun an investigation into the matter.

JD(U) MLA Indradev Singh Patel receives similar threat

JD(U) MLA Indradev Singh Patel from Dhar, Badharia, Bihar, has also reported receiving a similar threat.

On December 3, Patel received a phone call from the same number, demanding Rs 10 lakh and warning of severe consequences if the money was not paid. The MLA confirmed this extortion attempt, saying it was a clear sign of a coordinated effort against local political leaders. Indradev Singh Patel filed an FIR at the Jibinagar police station against the unidentified caller.