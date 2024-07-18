Bihar: INDIA bloc to hold state-wide protests on July 20 over deteriorating law and order situation in state

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Leader of Opposition in the Bihar assembly and senior Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav.

The opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc in Bihar on Wednesday (July 17) said that it will organise a state-wide agitation over the alleged deterioration in the law and order situation. The announcement was made at a joint press conference of the alliance partners.

“The law and order situation has completely collapsed in the state. Every day, Bihar is witnessing cases of murder, kidnapping, extortion, rape, etc. Why is Chief Minister Nitish Kumar maintaining a silence on the current situation?”, RJD’s state party chief Jagadanand Singh said.

“We will organise a protest march on July 20 (Saturday) across the state against rising crimes in Bihar. This issue will also be raised in the assembly during the upcoming monsoon session,” Singh said.

Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish Kumar govt in Bihar

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the assembly and senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav also slammed the state government on the issue.

“Bihar witnessed several incidents that expose the current law and order situation. For instance, husband and wife brutally murdered by stabbing in East Champaran, a triple murder in Saran (father and two minor daughters were killed), a young man and woman murdered in Marhaura (Saran),” he claimed in a post on X.

I.N.D.I.A bloc attacks CM Nitish Kumar

The opposition has been attacking the Nitish Kumar government over the ghastly incident of the killing of former minister Mukesh Sahani's father in Darbhanga as well as the triple murder in Saran.

In a statement issued late on Wednesday, police claimed to have cracked the killing of Mukesh Sahani’s father, with the arrest of the prime accused after he confessed his involvement in the crime.

According to another statement issued by the Saran Police, two persons have been held in connection with the triple murder.

