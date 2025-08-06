Bihar honour killing! 25-year-old shot dead by father-in-law inside hospital in Darbhanga The incident happened at the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). Eyewitnesses revealed that the accused, identified as 45-year-old Premshankar Jha, shot Rahul dead from point-blank range with a pistol.

Patna:

In a suspected case of honour killing, a 25-year-old nursing student was allegedly killed by his father-in-law inside a medical college in Bihar's Darbhanga on Tuesday evening. The victim has been identified as Rahul Kumar, a second-year BSc nursing student, who was shot dead in front of his wife, 22-year-old Tannu Priya.

The incident happened at the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). Eyewitnesses revealed that the accused, identified as 45-year-old Premshankar Jha, shot Rahul dead from point-blank range with a pistol.

Rahul's killing led to chaos inside the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital, following which students trashed Jha, who is currently hospitalised, said the Bihar Police. Following the incident, Darbhanga District Magistrate Kaushal Kumar and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jagannath Reddy visited the DMCH campus to take a stock of the situation.

Additional forces, the Bihar Police said, were also deployed at the campus.

Rahul's death a case of honour killing

The Bihar Police has said that Jha was reportedly upset with his daughter Priya's wedding to Rahul, who used to study in the same college. This forced him to kill Rahul. "We first got information that a BSc (Nursing) student had been shot dead. Later, we came to know that he and a fellow student had a love marriage. Her father came and shot him," said Reddy, as reported by NDTV.

"There was a scuffle at the hospital because the students were not letting healthcare staff treat Jha. He is now being referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital. We will register a case and take necessary action," the Darbhanga SSP added.

Tannu Priya in shock

The incident has left Tannu Priya in shock, who said that she and Rahul got engaged just four months ago. She said that the couple had also visited a court, and informed that her father and brother want to harm Rahul. "...It was my father, Premshankar Jha. He shot my husband in the chest, in front of my eyes. My husband fell into my lap," she said, while recalling the incident.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Police has registered a first information report (FIR) and a probe is underway.