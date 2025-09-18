Bihar govt to provide Rs 1,000 per month to unemployed graduates: Check eligibility criteria The scheme is an expansion of the previously running Mukhyamantri Nischay Self-Help Allowance, which provided financial support to inter-level students.

Patna:

Ahead of the assembly elections, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced that the state government will provide Rs 1,000 per month to unemployed youths who have graduate degrees for a period of two years under 'Mukhyamantri Nishchay Swayam Sahayta Bhatta Yojana'. Earlier, this scheme was applicable for unemployed youths who had passed their intermediate exams only.

Kumar, in a post on X, announced the expansion of the previously running Mukhyamantri Nischay Self-Help Allowance and highlighted the government's commitment to empowering the youth and creating employment opportunities across the state.

What are the eligibility criteria?

In an X post, the Chief Minister said, "I am pleased to inform that under the state government's seven resolves programme, the previously operated 'Mukhyamantri Nishchay Swayam Sahayta Bhatta Yojana' has now been expanded. Under this, the benefit of the Self-Help Allowance Scheme, which was previously being provided to intermediate-passed youth, has now been extended to unemployed graduate youth who have passed in arts, science, and commerce."

"Graduate-passed youth in the 20-25 age group who are not pursuing any studies anywhere, are striving for jobs/employment, do not have any self-employment, or have not obtained government, private, or non-government employment, will also be paid the Chief Minister's Resolves Self-Help Allowance at the rate of Rs 1000 per month for a maximum of two years."

Age group: 20–25 years

Education: Graduate in Arts, Science, or Commerce

Employment status: Unemployed and not engaged in self-employment or any job

Financial aid: Rs 1,000 per month

Duration: Maximum two years

What are the benefits?

According to the Chief Minister, the eligible youths can use the allowance to acquire necessary training and prepare for competitive exams so that their future can be secured.

He expressed hope that the financial support under this scheme will help youths become self-reliant, skilled, and employment-ready, contributing positively to the development of both the state and the country.

