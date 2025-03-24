Bihar govt's crackdown on crime: 227 criminals arrested so far this year, Naxalites targeted Bihar's crackdown on crime intensifies with 227 criminals arrested this year and strong actions against Naxalites, marking a new era of law and order under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

In Bihar, criminals are finding no refuge as the state intensifies its crackdown on crime. Under the strict directives of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the police have shifted into action mode, targeting notorious criminals across the state. In recent days, Bihar Police has neutralised several notorious criminals, arrested dozens, and disrupted criminal networks.

In January of this year alone, the Special Task Force (STF) killed two notorious criminals, each with a reward of Rs. 50,000 on their heads. Additionally, eight Naxalites were apprehended, and a total of 227 criminals—including 29 wanted criminals—have been arrested. The message from the state police is clear: anyone breaking the law will face severe consequences.

Four Encounters in Three Months

In the past three months, Bihar has witnessed four major encounters across districts such as Patna, Araria, Munger, Gaya, and Bhojpur. These encounters have not only resulted in criminal arrests but have also dismantled criminal networks. The state's security forces, including STF, SOG (Special Operations Group), and district police units, have been working together in a coordinated effort to tackle organized crime and Naxalism.

Crackdown on Naxal Activities

Naxal activities, once widespread, have now been confined to a few hilly areas in Khadgpur and Chakkbarbandha. The state government aims to make these areas completely free from insurgent activities within the next three months. Coordinated operations along the Jharkhand border have been intensified to eradicate Naxalism. Additionally, STF’s special investigation teams (SIGs) and mobile response units such as the Cheetah Force have been instrumental in executing operations against mafia networks, extortion gangs, arms smuggling, and economic crimes.

A sharp focus on top criminals

Bihar Police has been regularly updating its list of the top-10 and top-20 criminals, keeping a close watch on those operating from jail or outside the state. Efforts are also underway to crack down on those who provide shelter or support to criminals. In a new initiative, the state government is preparing to implement a policy that will regulate the illegal arms trade and control the purchase and sale of firearms.

Free hand to police

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has sent a clear message that no obstacles will be tolerated on the path to good governance. The police have been given a free hand in dealing with crime, with all necessary resources provided to them. Coordination between STF and district intelligence units has been further strengthened, and digital surveillance, data analytics, and real-time intelligence are being used to track criminal activities. Police are carrying out surprise raids based on this information to catch criminals at the moment.

A long-term strategy against crime

Bihar’s approach is not limited to immediate actions; it is part of a long-term strategy aimed at eradicating insurgency, organized crime, and fear from the state. Ensuring public safety and sending a clear message to criminals are now top priorities for the government. This proactive approach marks a shift in Bihar’s law enforcement, and it is evident that the rule of law is gradually returning to the state.

With this approach, it’s clear that the countdown for criminals in Bihar has begun. The state is witnessing a significant transformation, and the changing face of law enforcement in Bihar is a sign that justice is being restored.