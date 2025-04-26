Bihar govt confirms departure of all Pakistani nationals ahead of April 27 deadline The Bihar government on Friday directed the officials concerned to ensure that no Pakistani citizen stays in India beyond the deadline set by the Centre.

Patna:

In response to the Indian government’s directive following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Bihar government has confirmed that all Pakistani nationals who visited the state recently have left well before the April 27 deadline. A total of 19 Pakistani nationals, who had arrived in various districts of Bihar on visit or tourist visas, have exited the state either on April 25 or before that date.

According to data provided by the state government, these individuals had arrived in Bihar after January 2025. Arvind Kumar Chaudhary, Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, informed PTI that "districts have reported that no more Pakistani nationals remain in the state who have not returned. Only those Pakistani nationals who hold medical visas or long-term visas (LTVs) are currently staying in the state. However, the medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will expire on April 29."

Key departures include three Pakistani nationals who had come to Siwan district on visit visas and who left the state on April 25. Another Pakistani national, who had visited Patna on a visit visa, had already departed on April 21. Prior to these, five Pakistani nationals who had arrived in Darbhanga on visit visas left Bihar on April 20. Similarly, five others who had visited Saran district on visit visas departed on March 24, and another individual who had come to Begusarai on a visit visa left on March 15.

Earlier, four more Pakistani nationals who had visited Muzaffarpur and Jamui districts (two in each district) on visit and tourist visas left the state in February, with their departure dates recorded as February 28 and February 24, respectively.

The Bihar government acted swiftly following the Centre’s directive, which suspends visa services to Pakistani nationals in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. On Friday, the government issued a statement directing all district officials, including District Magistrates, Superintendents of Police, and Senior Superintendents of Police, to ensure strict enforcement of the Centre’s decision. The statement emphasized that all valid visas issued to Pakistani nationals would stand revoked as of April 27, while medical visas would remain valid only until April 29.

In Patna, local police reported that the Pakistani nationals staying in the city are primarily women. As of Friday, 24 women are residing in Patna on long-term visas, while three have surrendered their passports in an effort to apply for Indian citizenship. Additionally, one Pakistani woman has been booked by the Patna Police, and her trial is currently ongoing.

The Bihar government has taken strong measures to ensure that the Centre’s directive is implemented without any lapses. With the effective removal of Pakistani nationals from the state ahead of the April 27 deadline, the government has sent a clear message of compliance with national security measures and continued vigilance in the face of cross-border terrorism.

