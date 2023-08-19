Bihar govt asks teachers to sell empty sacks, scrap of schools, faces flak

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Teachers will sell empty sack bags.

The Bihar Education Department has asked teachers of all government schools in the state to sell the used mid-day meal sacks. The department has also asked to sell empty gunny bags at Rs 20 per piece. This move by the government is facing resistance from the teachers within the state. Moreover, not only the teachers, but the opposition is also opposing this decree.

In this regard, a letter dated August 14, 2023, was issued to the district officials by the director of the mid-day meal, Mithilesh Mishra. He directed all district program officers (mid-day meal) to ensure that the empty gunny bags after grains are used for preparing midday meals for students, are sold.

As per the earlier directive, the price of gunny bags was fixed at Rs 10 per piece.

Money to be deposited in accounts of state government

The education department of Bihar has tasked government school headmasters to sell empty bags of food grains supplied for mid-day meals. They have also been asked to deposit the money After selling the bags, the money that is received will need to be deposited into the government bank accounts.

Order to sell sell empty sacks

Teachers protested against the order

Recently, teachers who were involved in the caste census work will now also have to sell bags.

Protests are emerging in response to this directive issued by the Education Department. The heads of the teachers' union affirm that selling damaged, old sacks for Rs 20 is impractical.

This exorbitant price is unavailable in any context, and the government has not designated any marketplace or specific store for this transaction. Consequently, this order seems arbitrary, reminiscent of an arbitrary decree. Furthermore, this decision also diminishes the teachers' dignity.

Teachers to sell scrap

As per the new directive from the Education Department, teachers are now expected to engage in selling the school's discarded items along with the sacks. Following the orders received from the Education Department, the District Education Officer of Banka has also issued directives regarding this matter.

The letter issued by the District Education Officer of Banka refers to the instructions given by K.K. Pathak, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department, Bihar, Patna. The letter outlines that in accordance with the guidelines established by the Additional Chief Secretary, Education Department, Bihar, Patna, the disposal of the school's scrap should be promptly executed, and the resulting funds should be transferred to the school's G.B. (General Body) account. Additionally, the report should be given to the Block Education Officer through the Vice-Chancellor (VC).

Order to sell scrap

Back in 2018, the Bihar government tasked teachers with conducting a sanitation survey. This required teachers to visit homes, assess toilet facilities, and compile a report to be submitted to the government. It was opposed even at that time. Once again the decision to sell gunny bags is being opposed.

Also Read: Bihar: Nitish govt in faceoff with Governor over university officials' bank account freezing

Also Read: Bihar: Woman dies, husband booked for demanding dowry in Patna