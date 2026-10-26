Bihar govt asks Anant Singh's wife Neelam Devi to vacate official residence by November 25

Patna:

The Bihar government has directed former MLA Neelam Devi, wife of Mokama MLA Anant Singh, to vacate her government-allotted residence on Mall Road in Patna by November 25, 2026, following the cancellation of her nomination to the State-Level 20-Point Programme Implementation Committee.

The state's Building Construction Department issued a formal notice to Neelam Devi, asking her to vacate Residence No. 01 on Mall Road and complete the necessary departmental formalities by the deadline.

The residence was allotted to her through departmental office order No. 73, dated May 19, 2026, when she was a member of the State-Level Programme Implementation Committee with the status of a deputy minister.

The notice follows the termination of her membership in the committee, which led to the withdrawal of her entitlement to the official accommodation.

JDU expels Anant Singh, his wife

It should be noted that the JDU has expelled both Mokama MLA Anant Singh and his wife, former MLA Neelam Devi, from the party for a period of six years. This action was taken due to their alleged involvement in anti-party activities. Anant Singh’s primary membership in the party has also been terminated with immediate effect.

A statement issued by Umesh Singh Kushwaha, president of the JDU's Bihar unit, asserts that Anant Singh failed to follow party directives. He is also accused of using derogatory language against the party’s top leadership and campaigning in support of a candidate from an opposing party.

During the recent Bihar Legislative Council elections, Anant Singh supported Anuj Singh, a candidate from the Jan Suraj Party. He campaigned for Anuj Singh and even spoke of defeating the JDU's Legislative Council member, Neeraj Kumar. The party deemed these actions as acts of indiscipline and anti-party activity, leading to his expulsion.

Who is Anant Singh?

Anant Singh is an Indian politician and a controversial Member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Mokama constituency, representing Janata Dal United (JDU). He is a five‑time legislator known locally as “Chhote Sarkar.” Singh has a long political career but also faces a highly contentious reputation due to numerous criminal cases, including allegations of murder, assault and illegal arms possession. He was elected in the 2025 Bihar elections and even took the oath while in custody in a murder case, though the Patna High Court recently granted him bail in the ongoing Dularchand Yadav murder case.

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