Bihar govt to provide Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to kin of non-corporate taxpayers for accidental death cases

Patna:

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, the Bihar government on Tuesday approved a scheme that will offer ex gratia compensation to the families of non-corporate taxpayers in the unfortunate event of accidental death. The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by the state leadership, where the Bihar Businessmen Accident Death Scheme, 2025 received the green light.

Speaking to the media, Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat) S Siddhartha said the scheme is part of a broader initiative to extend social security coverage to traders and entrepreneurs who may not fall under corporate taxation but play a vital role in the state’s economy. "As per the proposal of the Commercial tax department, approved by the Cabinet, the state government will give Rs 5 lakh as ex-gratia to the next of the kin of a businessman (non-corporate taxpayer) if he/she dies in an accident, provided the businessman is the resident of Bihar or has registered his business in the state. Apart from benefiting the state’s businessmen, it would also cover the GST taxpayers," he said.

Uniform VAT rates for clean fuels

In another significant decision, the Cabinet also approved a proposal to standardise the Value Added Tax (VAT) on natural gas, particularly for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG). The move aims to bring uniformity in tax rates on domestic and commercial sales of these eco-friendly fuels. With the revised VAT rates in place, companies supplying CNG and PNG will now be able to offer them at more affordable prices in order to boost cleaner fuel adoption among households and transport services alike. "The government believes that this uniformity in VAT rates will not only provide relief to consumers but will also be a major step towards pollution control," he said.

Honorarium for BLOs and supervisors

The Cabinet also approved a one-time honorarium of Rs 6,000 for Booth Level Officers (BLOs) engaged in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar. "The state government will give a one-time honorarium of Rs 6,000 to 77,895 BLOs and 8245 Supervisors who are part of the SIR exercise. A total of Rs 51.68 crore was sanctioned for the purpose by the Cabinet," he said. Besides, the Cabinet sanctioned Rs 80 crore for the purchase and installation of machinery, equipment, tools and computers for workshops and laboratories in the 46 government polytechnic colleges run by the state Science, Technology and Technical Education department.

Major boost for Kosi Canal Project

The Cabinet also sanctioned an estimated Rs 7,832.29 crore for expansion, renovation and modernisation work of Western Kosi Canal Project, he said, adding that the project is expected to be completed by the end of March 2029. "On the completion of the project, it is expected to benefit 16 blocks of Darbhanga district and 20 blocks of Madhubani district. The project’s cultivable command area (Krishi Yogya Command Kshetra) is 2,15,672 hectares and annual irrigation capacity is 2,91,158," he said.

Road projects under Ganga Path approved

The Cabinet also approved Rs 5,119 crore for the development of Munger (Safiyabad)-Bariyarpur-Ghorghat-Sultanganj (42 km) and Rs 4,849 crore for Sultanganj-Bhagalpur-Sabour(40.80 km) under the Ganga Path Project that will be executed on the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM).

