Bihar government's big gift ahead of assembly polls, to run special buses for Diwali, Chhath and Holi Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the state government has announced special bus services to help migrants return home during major festivals like Chhath, Diwali, Holi, and Durga Puja. A total of 299 AC and non-AC buses will operate on interstate routes.

Patna:

In a major move ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, the NDA-led state government has announced a special bus service to help residents working outside the state return home smoothly during key festivals such as Chhath, Diwali, Holi, and Durga Puja. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary announced via social media, highlighting the state’s commitment to easing festival travel for migrants from Bihar.

“During major festivals, the Bihar government will operate special buses to help people return home from states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and West Bengal,” the Chief Minister posted on X. “A total of 299 AC and non-AC buses will be deployed on inter-state routes connected to Bihar,” he wrote.

Massive investment to ease festive rush

The decision was approved during a cabinet meeting held on June 24, with the state committing Rs 105.82 crore for the purchase of 75 air-conditioned and 74 deluxe buses. In addition, under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, 150 more AC buses will be operated to handle the festive rush. The state will also formally request the central government to run additional special trains to Bihar during peak travel periods around these festivals.

Migrant workers to benefit most

Every year, tens of thousands of Bihari migrant workers return home during festivals, often facing long waiting lists and limited rail availability. The new bus service aims to relieve this burden by offering an accessible and coordinated transport alternative. Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary also confirmed the move on X (formerly Twitter), saying the government was focused on ensuring that people could travel home for the festivals “without inconvenience.”

The step is being seen not just as a logistical improvement, but also as a strategic pre-election outreach to Bihar’s vast migrant population, which plays a key role during state elections.