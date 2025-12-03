Bihar government promotes 47 IAS officers in major administrative overhaul 27 officers from the 2013 batch have been promoted to the Selection Grade, earning the Special Secretary rank (Pay Level-13). This esteemed group includes prominent DMs such as Naval Kishore Chaudhary of Bhagalpur, Subrat Kumar Sen of Muzaffarpur, Dharmendra Kumar of West Champaran etc.

Patna:

Bihar's General Administration Department issued a notification on December 3, promoting 47 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers across various batches, effective January 1, 2026, or upon assuming charge. This significant reshuffle includes senior commissioners, current district magistrates (DMs), and younger officers, strengthening the state's administrative framework.​

Senior leaders elevated to apex administrative grade

Two 2001-batch IAS officers received promotions to the High Administrative Grade (Pay Level-15). Rajesh Kumar, Commissioner of Koshi Division Saharsa (additional charge of Purnia Division), and Mayank Warwade, Project Director of Bihar Education Project Council Patna (additional Investigation Commissioner, General Administration), will take up pivotal roles in Bihar's governance.​

27 District Magistrates reach special secretary level

Twenty-seven 2013-batch officers advanced to Selection Grade (Special Secretary, Pay Level-13), featuring prominent DMs like Naval Kishore Chaudhary (Bhagalpur), Subrat Kumar Sen (Muzaffarpur), Dharmendra Kumar (West Champaran), Navdeep Shukla (Banka), Anand Sharma (Madhubani), Naveen (Jamui), Dr. Vidya Nand Singh (Buxar), Sunil Kumar-1 (Kaimur), and Pawan Kumar Sinha (Gopalganj). Pro forma promotion also went to Yogendra Singh, private secretary to Union Minister Giriraj Singh.​

16 young officers promoted to joint secretary grade

Sixteen 2017-batch IAS officers moved to Junior Administrative Grade (Joint Secretary, Pay Level-12), marking a key career milestone. Key names include Tanay Sultania (DM Bhojpur/Ara), Tarnjot Singh (DM Madhepura), Vishal Raj (DM Kishanganj), Arif Ahsan (DM Shekhpura), Vivek Ranjan Maitreya (DM Shivhar), Anil Kumar (DM Araria), Abhilasha Sharma (DM Arwal), and others like Kumar Gaurav (State Health Society), Yogesh Kumar Sagar (Director Disability and Joint Secretary, Social Welfare), Sanjeev Mittal (Joint Secretary Finance), Sanjay Kumar (Joint Secretary Rural Works), Ruby (Director and Joint Secretary, Art Culture and Youth), Krishna Kumar (Director Museum), Sanjay Kumar Singh (Joint Secretary Building Construction), Abhay Jha (Joint Secretary Rural Works), and Deepesh Kumar (DM Saharsa).​

Conditional promotion for training compliance

Promotions for the 16 junior officers come with a condition: they must complete the mandatory Mid-Career Training Phase-III at the earliest opportunity and submit completion certificates. Joint secretaries in various departments will now be redesignated as Additional Secretaries, ensuring career progression aligns with professional development.​