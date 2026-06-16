Bihar govt's big warning: Play obscene or casteist songs in public, face strict legal action

Patna:

The Bihar government on Tuesday issued a stern warning against the use of objectionable songs featuring double meanings, obscene content or caste-based references at public gatherings and social functions. Authorities said strict action would be taken against people found playing, performing or promoting such songs if they are deemed to disturb public order, communal harmony or social peace. In a letter to the home department, the secretary of the art and culture department, Pranav Kumar, urged authorities to take stringent action against the playing of obscene and provocative songs at public events and gatherings.

The letter has been marked to all district magistrates, SSPs, SPs and other officials. "Songs containing obscene, double-meaning, and casteist content that incite divisive sentiments are being openly played at various public places, events, markets, vehicles, marriage ceremonies, and other social and cultural programs across the state. As a result, instead of promoting mutual brotherhood and harmony in society, obscenity, violent incidents, mutual hatred, hostility, bitterness, and unrest are increasing", the letter stated.

Govt warns against disturbing public harmony

Officials made it clear that songs containing vulgar language, offensive messages or caste-related remarks that could provoke tensions would not be tolerated. The government stressed that public events should remain inclusive and respectful and organisers would be expected to ensure that the content played during programmes does not violate legal or social norms. Authorities have also indicated that local administrations and law enforcement agencies will closely monitor such events and take action wherever necessary.

Focus on public gatherings and social functions

The warning applies to a wide range of public occasions, including cultural programmes, processions, community events, celebrations and other gatherings where music is played before large audiences. Officials believe that certain songs with caste overtones or suggestive content can create social divisions, trigger disputes and affect law and order. The government has therefore directed authorities to remain vigilant and respond promptly to complaints regarding objectionable content.

Why the issue has drawn attention

The issue had been raised in the Bihar Assembly in 2023 when then Congress MLA Pratima Kumari sought action against such content, following which the state government assured steps to curb the practice. In recent years, songs featuring explicit language, double meanings and references to caste identities have often sparked controversy in parts of Bihar and other states. Such content has frequently been criticised for promoting social discord and offending sections of society.

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