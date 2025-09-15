Bihar: FIR against Tejashwi Yadav for 'collecting' Rs 200 from women for 'Mai Bahin Maan Yojana' In December last year, RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav announced “Maai Behan Maan Yojana,” under which he pledged to provide Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance directly to the bank accounts of underprivileged women across the state within a month of forming the government.

An FIR has been registered at Singhwara police station in Bihar’s Darbhanga against Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, RJD MP Sanjay Yadav and two other leaders from the Mahagathbandhan alliance. The complaint was filed by a woman named Gudiya Devi.

According to the FIR, the accused allegedly collected Rs 200 from women under the pretext of enrolling them in the "Mai Bahin Maan Yojana."

The SHO of Singhwara police station has confirmed the registration of the FIR.

Announcement of scheme in 2024

In December last year, RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav announced “Maai Behan Maan Yojana,” under which he pledged to provide Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance directly to the bank accounts of underprivileged women across the state within a month of forming the government.

"I am announcing ‘Mai Bahan Maan Yojana' from Darbhanga in Mithila. We will transfer Rs 2,500 every month in the accounts of the poor women and those from deprived sections, if our govt is formed in the state. I also announce that this scheme will be launched and implemented within one month of the formation of our government in the state," Tejashwi had said.

Tejashwi Yadav faces FIR in UP for calling PM Modi 'vote thief' in post

In August, an FIR was lodged against Tejashwi Yadav after he referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "vote thief" in a social media post. The complaint was filed by Shilpi Gupta, the BJP's city president in Shahjahanpur.

Yadav was charged under sections 353(2) (for spreading rumours) and 197(1)A (for making accusations using an image) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Remarks against PM Modi’s mother in Congress-RJD rally in Bihar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his alliance partner Tejashwi Yadav are facing the BJP’s ire over remarks made against PM Modi’ mother during Mahagathbandhan’s ‘Voter Adhikar Rally' in Bihar’s Darbhanga. The Congress party, however, said neither Rahul nor Tejashwi were present on the stage when the remarks were made.