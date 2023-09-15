Bihar: Three killed, one injured as fierce gunfight erupts between two groups in Patna

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gunfight in Patna

In a shocking incident that unfolded in Bihar, at least three people were killed and one injured after a gunfight erupted between two groups under the limits of Fatuha police station in Patna. According to the information received, there was a dispute over Rs 400 between people of the same community living in Surgapar and Niajipur of Fatuha, in which there was heavy gunfire between the two groups.

During the firing on Thursday night, three people lost their lives on the spot, while the fourth one got severe injury. The injured person was rushed to the PMCH where he is undergoing treatment. The deceased persons have been identified as Jay Singh (50), Shailesh Kumar (35) and Pradeep Kumar (30). The injured youth has been identified as Mintoos (22). The matter is said to be a dispute over Rs 400 related to outstanding money for milk.

Bodies sent for autopsy

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the Senior Superintendent of Police, CT SP, Police Sub-Divisional Officer, Police Station Incharge of the capital Patna reached the spot and started investigating the matter. The police have taken the bodies of the three deceased in their custody and sent them to Nalanda Medical College Hospital, Patna for post-mortem.

What police said?

Speaking about the incident, Fatuha's DSP Siya Ram Yadav said that about three months ago there was a fight between the two groups over a land dispute, in which the people of the village had facilitated reconciliation between the two groups. He said that information was received on Thursday that both groups had quarrelled over some issue and there was heavy firing between them, in which three people were killed.

Heavy police deployment

It should be mentioned here that a large number of police forces are deployed in the entire village. The police are continuously patrolling and keeping an eye on the entire incident. The police said the matter is being thoroughly investigated and a hunt has been launched to nab the culprits.

