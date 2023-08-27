Bihar: Few more political parties will join I.N.D.I.A bloc, says Nitish Kumar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar speaks with the media.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that a few more political parties are likely to join the I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc in the coming days. The bloc, which was formed in March 2023, currently has 13 constituent parties, including the Janata Dal (United), the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Trinamool Congress, and the Samajwadi Party.

Kumar said that the new parties that are interested in joining the bloc are from northeast India, eastern states, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh. He did not name the specific parties, but he said that they are all regional parties that are opposed to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre.

Talking to reporters, Kumar said, "We will discuss the I.N.D.I.A bloc's strategies for next year's general elections during the upcoming meeting in Mumbai. Issues such as seat-sharing will be discussed and several other agendas will be finalised. A few more political parties will join our coalition."

"I wish to unite the maximum number of parties before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. I am working in that direction. I have no desire for myself," he said.

The I.N.D.I.A bloc is seen as a potential challenger to the BJP in the 2024 general elections. The bloc is still in its early stages, but it has the potential to bring together a wide range of opposition parties under one umbrella.

The next meeting of the I.N.D.I.A bloc is scheduled to be held in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1. It is expected that the bloc will take a decision on appointing a convenor at this meeting. Kumar is the frontrunner for the post.

The I.N.D.I.A bloc is a significant development in the Indian political landscape. It is the first time that a pan-India alliance of regional parties has been formed to challenge the BJP. The bloc's success will depend on its ability to unite the opposition and present a credible alternative to the BJP in the 2024 elections.

Also read | 'He didn't play proper badminton...': Tejashwi Yadav after CBI seeks cancellation of Lalu's bail

Also read | Bihar: Five dead after car plunges into 15-feet-deep canal in Chhapra