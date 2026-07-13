Bihar father-son turn 'billionaires' after Rs 1,500 cr deposit in account; here's what happened next

Patna:

An unusual incident in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district turned a poor family into billionaires in an instant, only for everything to disappear moments later. The event took place in Thatia Siho village in the Sakra block, where an elderly man and his differently-abled son had gone to collect their old-age pension and disability pension respectively. Unexpectedly the duo noticed a total balance of around Rs 15 billion (Rs 1,500 crore) in their bank accounts.

In the minutes to follow, the amount disappeared, pointing towards technical errors in the banking system due to which it got credited.

Rs 15 billion in the Mishras’ accounts

As per reports, 82-year-old Kameshwar Mishra, known as 'Ghumakkad' in his village, visited a nearby bank along with his specially-abled son to retrieve their pension payments. Kameshwar Mishra took out Rs 1,100 from his old-age pension, and his son withdrew his disability pension. But when the father-son duo looked at their account balances, the information displayed on the screen shocked not just them, but the computer operator present there as well.

The accounts displayed a balance of around Rs 7.59 billion each and the overall total in the two accounts was approximately Rs 15 billion. Surprised and confused, those at the center took around four to five minutes just to count the digits on the display.

Balance dropped to zero after a while

Looking at the massive sum in the account, the operator attempted to withdraw a part of it, but the transaction failed multiple times, citing technical error.



After 10 minutes, when the operator checked Kameshwar Mishra’s and his son’s account balance again, the Rs 15 billion displayed previously had disappeared and the total money available in the accounts was zero.



According to a report by News point, authorities have clarified that the amount was not available for withdrawal and are looking into the situation as per the banking procedures. The investigation into the case is ongoing and no formal statement has been issued by the authorities as of yet.

It is also noteworthy that this was not the first such incident. Earlier, several cases surfaced where banks erroneously transferred huge amounts into bank accounts of individuals. However, the amounts were withdrawn later. (Reported by Sanjiv Kumar)

Written by Vipashana Thakur. Vipashana is an intern with IndiaTV Digital

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