Bihar: Farmer beaten to death with sticks over land dispute in Gopalganj | Brutal VIDEO

Bihar: In a shocking incident, a farmer was brutally beaten to death with sticks over a land dispute in Bihar's Gopalganj on Monday. According to a police official, two groups in Vijaipur engaged in a clash yesterday over a personal dispute. A man was seriously injured, who later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

As per the officials, the incident took place on Monday in Kurthia village in Vijaipur police station area when Ghanshyam Mishra and his brother Mantu were demarcating their plot for digging a pond.

Group of men attacked farmer with lathis

A video of the incident is doing rounds on social media, where, a clash between the groups can be seen. A few people of the group attacked them with lathis, killing Ghanshyam and injuring Mantu. Police have arrested the main accused and are scanning video clips to identify others involved.

"Two groups clashed yesterday in Vijaipur over a personal dispute. One of them was seriously injured, who later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The police have arrested the main accused and are scanning video clips of the incident to identify others involved," said Swarn Prabhat, SP, Gopalganj.

The accused fled the spot

"Preliminary investigations have revealed that it is a case of land dispute. A group of people, armed with lathis and other blunt objects, thrashed the two brothers. After brutally beating them up, the accused fled the spot," Superintendent of Police Swarn Prabhat told PTI.

"Villagers immediately informed the police. The two brothers were taken to the hospital where Ghanshyam succumbed to his injuries. His brother is undergoing treatment there," he said.