Bihar Exit Poll 2025: Today’s Chanakya predicts clear victory for NDA with 160+ seats, Mahagathbandhan 77 Bihar exit poll 2025: The Today’s Chanakya exit poll predictions for the Bihar elections were released on Wednesday evening, soon after the Axis My India projections. Both pollsters have predicted a clear majority for the NDA.

Patna:

With just two days left for the Bihar Assembly election results, Today's Chanakya exit poll on Wednesday predicted a decisive victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United), in the state. Counting of votes will take place on Friday, November 14.

Released shortly after the Axis My India projections, the Today’s Chanakya findings came a day after most other pollsters had shared their forecasts for the state elections.

Bihar exit poll 2025: What Tofay's Chanakya has predicted for NDA, Mahagathbandhan

According to Today’s Chanakya, the NDA is expected to secure around 160 seats, with a margin of error of 12, placing its possible tally between 148 and 172 seats. The RJD-led Mahagathbandhan has been projected to win 77 seats, also with a margin of error of 12, translating to a range of 65 to 89 seats.

Alliance-wise seat projection

NDA: 160 ± 12

Mahagathbandhan: 77 ± 12

Others: 6 ± 3

Vote-share projection

BJP+: 44% ± 3%

RJD+: 38% ± 3%

Others: 18% ± 3%

Caste-wise vote share

OBC & EBC

BJP+ 55% ± 3%

RJD+ 24% ± 3%

Scheduled Castes

BJP+ 58% ± 3%

RJD+ 26% ± 3%

NDA leads in majority of Bihar exit polls

The India TV-Matrize Exit poll on Tuesday predicted a clear sweep for NDA with a projection of winning 147-167 seats, much more than the majority 122-seat mark in the 243-member assembly. The Mahagathbandhan, forged by RJD, Congress and other regional parties, including the Left, has been predicted to win within a range of 70-90 seats.

Meanwhile, the Axis My India exit poll projected a much closer race between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan, though with a slight advantage to the ruling alliance.

According to the Axis My India exit poll, the NDA is projected to win between 121 and 141 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan is expected to secure 98 to 118 seats. Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, initially viewed as a potential ‘kingmaker’, is predicted to draw a blank by all three pollsters.

Most exit polls released on Tuesday also indicated a clear advantage for the ruling NDA in the Bihar assembly elections 2025, with projections ranging from 130 to 209 seats in the 243-member House, where the majority mark is 122.