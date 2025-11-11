Bihar Exit Poll 2025: NDA leads among SC and OBC voters, Mahagathbandhan dominates Muslim vote The Scheduled Caste vote is almost evenly split, though the NDA holds a slight edge. According to the projections, the NDA is expected to secure around 49 per cent of the SC vote, while the Mahagathbandhan is estimated to receive about 38 per cent.

Patna:

The India TV-Matrize Bihar exit poll has predicted a clean sweep for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) with a seat count of 147-167 seats in the assembly elections, results for which will be declared on November 14. Phase 2 voting concluded on November 11.

Caste wise voting patterns have once again emerged as a significant factor, according to the exit Poll. The projections indicate clear caste-based preferences between the major alliances in the state, particularly the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan, along with smaller outfits like the Jan Suraj Party.

Bihar exit poll: Cast-wise projections

Among general category voters, the NDA appears to hold a strong lead, receiving about 69 per cent of their vote share. The Mahagathbandhan trails with 15 per cent, while the Jan Suraj Party secures around 7 per cent and other smaller groups receive 9 per cent. This segment continues to show a steady preference for the NDA.

The Scheduled Caste vote appears nearly divided, though with some advantage for the NDA. The NDA is projected to receive about 49 per cent of the Scheduled Caste vote, while the Mahagathbandhan holds 38 per cent. The Jan Suraj Party and others collectively gather the remaining share.

The Other Backward Classes (OBC) vote also leans towards the NDA, though with a narrower margin. The exit poll estimates the NDA at 51 per cent among OBC voters, while the Mahagathbandhan receives about 39 per cent.

Alliances General (%) OBC (%) SC (%) Muslim (%) NDA 69 51 49 10 Mahagathbandhan 15 39 38 78 Jan Suraj Party 7 4 5 4 Others 9 6 8 8 Total 100 100 100 100

Which way are Muslim voters swinging?

However, the picture changes significantly among Muslim voters. The Mahagathbandhan displays a dominant presence here with 78 per cent support, while the NDA holds only 10 per cent. The Jan Suraj Party and others receive around 4 to 8 per cent. This suggests that the Muslim vote remains strongly consolidated in favour of the Mahagathbandhan.

These caste based variations reflect the political realities on the ground in Bihar, where alliances continue to rely heavily on social coalitions. The NDA appears to retain strength among general category voters, OBCs and a significant section of Scheduled Caste voters, while the Mahagathbandhan’s support is deeply rooted in Muslim voters and a substantial portion of Scheduled Castes.

Bihar exit polls: Who is going to win?

With the conclusion of voting for the Bihar assembly elections 2025, exit polls have come in, giving predictions about who is going to clinch power in the state. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may retain power again, with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) projected to win within a range of 147 to 167 seats, far ahead of the magic mark of 122 in the 243-member Assembly, says the India TV-Matrize Exit Poll, the results of which were telecast on the channel today. Counting will take place on November 14.

The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), forged by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and other small parties, including the Left parties, is projected to win within a range of only 70-90 seats, say the exit poll projections. Prashant Kishor's fledgling new party, Jan Suraaj, may get only zero to two seats, while Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM may win only two to three seats, says the exit poll projection. 'Others' may win zero to 5 seats.