Bihar: Ex-RJD leader's 'jersey cattle' remark on Tejashwi Yadav's wife stokes controversy Bihar: A purported video of Raj Ballabh Yadav, ex-RJD leader, is also going viral, in which he questioned why Tejashwi Yadav got married outside his caste.

Patna:

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother was abused during a Congress event in Darbhanga, another controversy erupted in Bihar on Sunday after a former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader allegedly made derogatory remarks against Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree Yadav.

A purported video of Raj Ballabh Yadav, ex-RJD leader, is also going viral, in which he questioned why Tejashwi got married outside his caste. "Tejashwi Yadav seeks the votes of Yadavs of Bihar, but he did not deem a girl from the community to be fit to become his wife. Perhaps he was looking for a jersey cattle," he said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Tejashwi, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, is married to Rachel Codinho, who was his batchmate at DPS RK Puram. The two got married in 2021 and have two children. Following their marriage, Rachel - who hails from Chandigarh - changed her name to Rajshree.

RJD slams Raj Ballabh

Raj Ballabh's remark has caused a huge row in Bihar. RJD workers, led by party leader Renu Singh, on Sunday held a protest against him at Sadbhavna Chowk of Nawada and burnt his effigy. Singh said the former RJD leader is following in the "footsteps of PM Modi, who had infamously used foul language against UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi."

"Rajshree Yadav is a simple woman who stays away from politics. Yet she has been targeted in a public speech. The former MLA may have once been with the RJD, but now he seems to have taken a leaf out of the book of the BJP-RSS. He deserves to be sent back to jail. In the days to come, our campaign against him is going to intensify," PTI quoted Singh as saying.

Notably, Raj Ballabh - who was recently released from jail after he was acquitted by Patna High Court in a POCSO case - was recently seen at PM Modi's rally in Gaya last month.