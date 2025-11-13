Bihar Elections: What happened in Sheohar, Madhepura and Saharsa districts in 2020 polls? This year, Bihar witnessed an unprecedented voter turnout of 66.91 per cent in the history of state polls since 1951, according to the data shared by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The poll watchdog also noted that the overall male-female ratio stood at 71.6 for women versus 62.8 for men.

The polling for the crucial elections to the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly was held in two phases this year. In the first phase, polling was held on November 6 on 121 assembly constituencies spread across 18 districts. In the second phase, the voting was held on November 12 on 122 seats spread across 20 districts of the state.

The results will now be declared on November 14 (Friday).

NDA to retain power in Bihar: India TV-Matrize Exit Poll

According to the exit poll conducted by India TV in collaboration with Matrize, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to retain power in the state and may get around 147 to 167 seats in Bihar where the majority mark is 122.

The NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Janata Dal-United (JD-U), Union Minister Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJP-RM), Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).

The Mahagathbandhan or the grand alliance - which constitutes the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Vikassheel Insaan Paty (VIP), Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist), the Communist Party of India (CPI), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) - may get around 70 to 90, predicted India TV-Matrize Exit Poll.

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) may get around zero to two seats, while the AIMIM may win only two to three seats, according to the exit poll predictions.

It must be noted that exit poll predictions can often go wrong.

What happened in Sheohar, Madhepura and Saharsa districts?

The Sheohar assembly constituency falls in the Sheohar district. Currently, RJD's Chetan Anand is the MLA from here, who received 73,143 votes (42.69 per cent) to win this seat in the 2020 elections.

In Madhepura district, there are four seats - Alamnagar, Bihariganj, Singheshwar and Madhepura. The Alamnagar seat is represented by JDU leader Narendra Narayan Yadav, who had received 1,02,517 votes (48.17 per cent) in the 2020 Bihar polls. The Bihariganj seat is represented by JDU leader Niranjan Kumar Mehta, who received 81,531 votes (43.63 per cent) in 2020. The Singheshwar seat is represented by RJD leader Chandrahas Chaupal, who received 86,181 votes (45.13 per cent) in 2020. The Madhepura seat is represented by RJD's Chandrashekhar Yadav, who received 81,116 votes (39.52 per cent) in 2020.

The Saharsa district has Sonbarsha, Saharsa, Simri Bakhtiarpur and Mahishi seats. Sonbarsha is represented by JDU's Ratnesh Sada, who received 67,678 votes (40.2 per cent) in 2020. BJP's Alok Ranjan Jha, who received 1,03,538 votes (45.59 per cent) votes in 2020, represents Saharsa. RJD's Yusuf Salahuddin, who received 75,684 votes (38.48 per cent) in 2020, represents Simri Bakhtiarpur. The Mahishi seat is represented by JDU's Gunjeshwar Sah, who received 66,316 votes (37.83 per cent) in 2020.

