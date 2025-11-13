Advertisement
  3. Bihar Elections: What happened in Munger, Lakhisarai and Nalanda districts of Bihar in 2020? Check here

Bihar Assembly Elections: Munger, Lakhisarai and Nalanda are among the 38 districts of Bihar. Let's take a look at how these constituencies fared during the 2020 Assembly elections. Scroll down to check the seat-wise data of these constituencies. 

Munger, Lakhisarai and Nalanda districts 2020 results
Written By: Om Gupta
Published: , Updated:
Patna:

Bihar successfully concluded its 2025 Assembly elections in two phases, held on November 6 and November 11. The state witnessed an impressive and record-breaking voter turnout in both rounds. According to the Election Commission, 65.09 per cent of voters cast their ballots in the first phase, and the second phase saw an even higher turnout of 68.76 per cent. These figures represent the highest polling percentages ever recorded in Bihar's electoral history.

The crucial counting of votes will take place on November 14. The outcome will determine whether Bihar continues under the NDA's "double-engine" government or sees the return of the Mahagathbandhan under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership.

The election saw the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)—led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)—allying with the Janata Dal (United) [JDU], Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM). Opposing them was the Mahagathbandhan, where the Congress aligned with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Left parties, and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

In this article, we revisit the results from the 2020 Assembly elections in three key districts: Munger, Lakhisarai, and Nalanda.

Munger: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?

Constituency no. Constituency name Winner/Party Runner-up/Party Margin of votes
164 Tarapur

Mewalal Chaudhary

(JDU)

Divya Prakash

(RJD)		 7,225 (4.17%)
165 Munger

Pranav Kumar

(BJP)

Avinash Kumar Vidyarthi

(RJD)		 1,244 (0.77%)
166 Jamalpur

Ajay Kumar Singh

(Congress)

Shailesh Kumar

(JDU)		 4,432 (2.95%)

Lakhisarai: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?

Constituency 

no.

 Constituency name Winner/Party  Runner-up/Party Margin of votes
167 Surajgarha

Prahlad Yadav

(RJD)

Ramanand Mandal

(JDU)		 9,589 (5.11%)
168 Lakhisarai

Vijay Kumar Sinha

(BJP)

Amaresh Kumar

(Congress)		 10,483 (5.45%)

Nalanda: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?

Constituency no. Constituency name Winner/Party Runner-up/Party Margin of votes
171

Asthawan

Jitendra Kumar

(JDU)

Anil Kumar

(RJD)

 11,600 (8.11%)
172

Bihar Sharif

Dr. Sunil Kumar Father's Name:- Bhagwat Prasad

(BJP)

Dr. Sunil Kumar Father's Name:- Shyamnandan Prasad

(RJD)

 15,102 (8.26%)
173

Rajgir

Kaushal Kishore

 (JDU)

Ravi Jyoti Kumar

(Congress)		 16,048 (10.25%)
174

Islampur

Rakesh Kumar Roushan

(RJD)

Chandra Sen Prasad

(JDU)

3,698 (2.27%)
175

Hilsa

Krishnamurari Sharan urf Prem Mukhiya

(JDU)

Atri Muni urf Shakti Singh Yadav

(RJD)

12 (0.01%)
176

Nalanda

Shrawon Kumar

(JDU)

Kaushlendra Kumar

(JVP)		 16,077 (9.54%)
177 Harnaut

Hari Narayan Singh

(JDU)

Mamta Devi

(LJP)		 27,241 (17.27%)
