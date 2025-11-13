Bihar Elections: What happened in Munger, Lakhisarai and Nalanda districts of Bihar in 2020? Check here

Bihar successfully concluded its 2025 Assembly elections in two phases, held on November 6 and November 11. The state witnessed an impressive and record-breaking voter turnout in both rounds. According to the Election Commission, 65.09 per cent of voters cast their ballots in the first phase, and the second phase saw an even higher turnout of 68.76 per cent. These figures represent the highest polling percentages ever recorded in Bihar's electoral history.
The crucial counting of votes will take place on November 14. The outcome will determine whether Bihar continues under the NDA's "double-engine" government or sees the return of the Mahagathbandhan under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership.
The election saw the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)—led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)—allying with the Janata Dal (United) [JDU], Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM). Opposing them was the Mahagathbandhan, where the Congress aligned with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Left parties, and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).
In this article, we revisit the results from the 2020 Assembly elections in three key districts: Munger, Lakhisarai, and Nalanda.
Munger: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?
|Constituency no.
|Constituency name
|Winner/Party
|Runner-up/Party
|Margin of votes
|164
|Tarapur
|
Mewalal Chaudhary
(JDU)
|
Divya Prakash(RJD)
|7,225 (4.17%)
|165
|Munger
|
Pranav Kumar(BJP)
|
Avinash Kumar Vidyarthi(RJD)
|1,244 (0.77%)
|166
|Jamalpur
|
Ajay Kumar Singh(Congress)
|
Shailesh Kumar(JDU)
|4,432 (2.95%)
Lakhisarai: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?
|
Constituency
no.
|Constituency name
|Winner/Party
|Runner-up/Party
|Margin of votes
|167
|Surajgarha
|
Prahlad Yadav(RJD)
|
Ramanand Mandal(JDU)
|9,589 (5.11%)
|168
|Lakhisarai
|
Vijay Kumar Sinha(BJP)
|
Amaresh Kumar(Congress)
|10,483 (5.45%)
Nalanda: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?
|Constituency no.
|Constituency name
|Winner/Party
|Runner-up/Party
|Margin of votes
|171
|
Asthawan
|
Jitendra Kumar(JDU)
|
Anil Kumar
(RJD)
|11,600 (8.11%)
|172
|
Bihar Sharif
|
Dr. Sunil Kumar Father's Name:- Bhagwat Prasad(BJP)
|
Dr. Sunil Kumar Father's Name:- Shyamnandan Prasad
(RJD)
|15,102 (8.26%)
|173
|
Rajgir
|
Kaushal Kishore(JDU)
|
Ravi Jyoti Kumar(Congress)
|16,048 (10.25%)
|174
|
Islampur
|
Rakesh Kumar Roushan(RJD)
|
Chandra Sen Prasad(JDU)
|
3,698 (2.27%)
|175
|
Hilsa
|
Krishnamurari Sharan urf Prem Mukhiya(JDU)
|
Atri Muni urf Shakti Singh Yadav(RJD)
|
12 (0.01%)
|176
|
Nalanda
|
Shrawon Kumar(JDU)
|
Kaushlendra Kumar(JVP)
|16,077 (9.54%)
|177
|Harnaut
|
Hari Narayan Singh(JDU)
|
Mamta Devi(LJP)
|27,241 (17.27%)