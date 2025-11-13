Bihar Elections: What happened in Munger, Lakhisarai and Nalanda districts of Bihar in 2020? Check here Bihar Assembly Elections: Munger, Lakhisarai and Nalanda are among the 38 districts of Bihar. Let's take a look at how these constituencies fared during the 2020 Assembly elections. Scroll down to check the seat-wise data of these constituencies.

Patna:

Bihar successfully concluded its 2025 Assembly elections in two phases, held on November 6 and November 11. The state witnessed an impressive and record-breaking voter turnout in both rounds. According to the Election Commission, 65.09 per cent of voters cast their ballots in the first phase, and the second phase saw an even higher turnout of 68.76 per cent. These figures represent the highest polling percentages ever recorded in Bihar's electoral history.

The crucial counting of votes will take place on November 14. The outcome will determine whether Bihar continues under the NDA's "double-engine" government or sees the return of the Mahagathbandhan under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership.

The election saw the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)—led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)—allying with the Janata Dal (United) [JDU], Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM). Opposing them was the Mahagathbandhan, where the Congress aligned with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Left parties, and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

In this article, we revisit the results from the 2020 Assembly elections in three key districts: Munger, Lakhisarai, and Nalanda.

Munger: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?

Constituency no. Constituency name Winner/Party Runner-up/Party Margin of votes 164 Tarapur Mewalal Chaudhary (JDU) Divya Prakash (RJD) 7,225 (4.17%) 165 Munger Pranav Kumar (BJP) Avinash Kumar Vidyarthi (RJD) 1,244 (0.77%) 166 Jamalpur Ajay Kumar Singh (Congress) Shailesh Kumar (JDU) 4,432 (2.95%)

Lakhisarai: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?

Constituency no. Constituency name Winner/Party Runner-up/Party Margin of votes 167 Surajgarha Prahlad Yadav (RJD) Ramanand Mandal (JDU) 9,589 (5.11%) 168 Lakhisarai Vijay Kumar Sinha (BJP) Amaresh Kumar (Congress) 10,483 (5.45%)

Nalanda: What happened in the Assembly election 2020?