Bihar elections: Tej Pratap Yadav rebrands himself with new flag, signals comeback bid from Mahua constituency

Patna:

Former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav has reignited political discussions in the state with his latest visit to Mahua, where he not only addressed a public gathering but also distanced himself from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) — the party founded by his father Lalu Prasad Yadav. In a bold and symbolic move, Tej Pratap replaced the RJD flag with a new banner representing his independent political outfit, Team Tej Pratap Yadav.

First public appearance after party rift

This marks Tej Pratap Yadav's first public outreach since parting ways from both the RJD and his immediate political family. Wearing a green turban and traditional attire, he led a roadshow through Mahua — his former constituency — to a warm welcome from enthusiastic supporters.

Speaking to the media, Yadav said, “I came here to inspect the progress of the promised medical college. I had made a commitment to the people of Mahua, and I always fulfil my promises.” The visit, he emphasised, was to showcase development work and reconnect with the people.

No RJD flags, only 'Team Tej Pratap Yadav'

In a move that signals a rebranding effort, Tej Pratap did not use any RJD flags or campaign materials. Instead, his supporters carried the new green-and-white flag of Team Tej Pratap Yadav, a group he claims is focused on grassroots development and public welfare.

This symbolic distancing from the RJD has fueled speculation about a possible independent political journey or a new party formation.

Hints at contesting from Mahua again

When asked if he plans to contest from Mahua in the upcoming assembly elections, Tej Pratap replied, “If the people demand it, I will have to contest.” Though he stopped short of officially announcing his candidacy, the massive crowd turnout and chants of “Mahua ka vidhayak kaisa ho, Tej Pratap jaisa ho” made his intentions quite clear.

Challenge to sitting MLA Mukesh Roshan

Tej Pratap’s re-entry into Mahua is expected to intensify the political rivalry with current MLA Mukesh Roshan — a close aide of Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. Roshan, who won the seat after Tej Pratap moved constituencies, is reportedly under pressure following this development. Sources say Roshan was emotionally distressed after earlier indications that Tej Pratap might contest from Mahua again.

Promise of an Engineering College next

Apart from reaffirming the medical college promise, Tej Pratap also pledged that Mahua will get an engineering college if a new government is formed and he gets a mandate. This development-focused narrative appears to be central to his re-election pitch, targeting young voters and students in the region.

A carefully irchestrated comeback

Tej Pratap’s visit, his public statements, and the creation of Team Tej Pratap Yadav suggest a calculated attempt to carve out a separate political identity ahead of the upcoming elections. While he has avoided direct criticism of his brother Tejashwi or the RJD, the political message is unmistakable — he is ready to go solo if needed.

With Mahua emerging as a potential flashpoint in Bihar's political landscape, Tej Pratap Yadav’s next moves will be closely watched in the run-up to the elections.