Bihar Elections: RJD MLC Qari Shoaib sparks controversy, says 'all bills will be torn' if Tejashwi becomes CM Shoaib sparked controversy during a rally in Khagaria, Bihar, by saying that if Tejashwi Yadav becomes Chief Minister, “all bills will be torn apart,” including the Waqf bill.

Patna:

Amid the Bihar assembly elections, RJD MLC Qari Shoaib created a stir during a rally in Gogri, Khagaria, saying that if Tejashwi Yadav becomes Chief Minister, “all bills will be torn apart,” including the Waqf bill. Addressing the crowd, Shoaib urged the minority community to “forget everything” and avoid falling into the trap of BJP leaders.

Rally in support of RJD candidate

The rally was held in support of RJD candidate Dr. Sanjeev Kumar from Parbatta Assembly constituency. Thousands of supporters gathered at Bhagwan High School ground to hear speeches from RJD leaders. Tejashwi Yadav, along with VIP leader Mukesh Sahani and RJD MLC Qari Shoaib, addressed the crowd. Tejashwi focused on issues such as education, health, employment, and corruption, appealing for a government that provides opportunities to youth and makes Bihar self-reliant.

Controversial statement on Waqf Bill

During the rally, Qari Shoaib made a controversial statement, saying, “If Tejashwi becomes CM, the Waqf bill will be torn apart. BJP is spreading rumors—do not fall for them. Those who supported the Waqf law need to be ‘treated.’ If Tejashwi becomes Chief Minister, all bills will be torn. This government will be one of humanity, love, and brotherhood.” Some leaders on stage applauded, while many workers appeared uncomfortable.

Political fallout

Shoaib’s remarks went viral on social media, drawing sharp criticism from the NDA. BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya tweeted that the statement reflects RJD’s “vote-bank mindset rather than respect for law” and called it an insult to the Constitution and judiciary. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also condemned the comment, saying, “Who needs to be ‘treated’? This is a sign of lawlessness. Bihar’s people will respond to such politics.”

RJD response and election context

So far, RJD has not issued an official clarification. Sources indicate that party leadership is concerned about the statement and is working to manage the situation. Tejashwi Yadav has remained silent on the controversy, continuing to focus on promises of governance and development.

Bihar will hold assembly elections in two phases, with results scheduled for 14 November 2025. Both Mahagathbandhan and NDA are intensifying campaigns, trading accusations and promises as they seek to secure voter support.

(Inputs from Ashish Kumar)