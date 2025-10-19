Bihar Elections: Pappu Yadav targets RJD chief, warns of conspiracy to break Mahagathbandhan ahead of polls Yadav accused the RJD of undermining the alliance by fielding candidates against Congress nominees, specifically targeting the controversial candidacy of Shivani Shukla in Lalganj.

Patna:

As the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 draw closer, visible tensions have surfaced within the Opposition’s Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance). Independent MP and Congress leader Pappu Yadav from Purnia has issued a stern warning to alliance leaders, emphasising the need to respect longstanding partners like Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) to maintain unity.

Yadav criticised the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and its chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, challenging the party’s approach amid seat-sharing disputes. “This is not the 1990s anymore. Follow the alliance principles,” he said, urging all partners to uphold the spirit of the coalition. He accused certain forces of attempting to weaken the India alliance by fostering internal divisions. Highlighting Congress's commitment, Pappu Yadav said, “Congress dared to contest 13 seats. We faced harassment from Munna

Shukla's supporters, who troubled us by wearing green scarves and abused us. You are trying to defeat our party president. Ask Rahul Gandhi about the true spirit of the alliance. Why are you weakening us by contesting against us on 13 seats? Rahul Gandhi talks about Bihar’s development, and the public will never forgive this.”

He appealed to Lalu Prasad Yadav to respect the changed political dynamics. “Lalu ji, we respect you, but this is not 1990 or 2005. Don’t run this alliance like Haryana politics. Don’t drag Bihar into such chaos.”

The current crisis escalated after the Congress announced Aditya Kumar Raja as its candidate for Lalganj on October 16. The very next day, RJD fielded Shivani Shukla, daughter of Bahubali leader Vijay Kumar Shukla (aka Munna Shukla), for the same seat. Munna Shukla, convicted in several criminal cases and serving a life sentence, adds controversy to the candidacy, despite his daughter having no criminal record.

Pappu Yadav condemned RJD’s move, accusing it of disrespecting Congress, its Dalit state president, and marginalised communities by fielding “Bahubali” candidates against Dalit nominees. He stressed, “There will be no compromise with Dalits and extremely backward communities.”

He warned that such actions jeopardise the alliance’s chances in Bihar. “Without Congress, you cannot form the government. Insulting Rahul Gandhi and our state president will erode trust within the alliance.” Pappu Yadav urged RJD to withdraw candidates contesting against

Congress nominees, emphasising that “alliance dharma must be followed at any cost.” Quoting Rahul Gandhi’s call for unity, he said, “People will vote for the INDIA alliance and Rahul Gandhi. Internal conflicts will only harm the alliance.”

His remarks underscore growing friction within the Mahagathbandhan as Bihar gears up for a crucial election, highlighting the challenge of maintaining coalition unity amid rising political rivalry.