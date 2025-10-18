Bihar elections: NDA's Seema Singh among four candidates disqualified in Marhaura, key contest narrows This disqualification is a setback for the NDA, narrowing the main contest to RJD’s Jitendra Rai and Jan Suraaj’s Abhay Singh, while also disappointing supporters of the rejected candidates.

Patna:

In a significant development from Saran’s Marhaura Assembly constituency during the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the election authorities have rejected the nominations of four candidates. Among those disqualified is NDA-backed Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate Seema Singh. The others include former JDU district president Altaf Alam Raju (independent), BSP’s Aditya Kumar, and independent Vishal Kumar. The returning officer cited discrepancies and technical errors in the nomination papers as reasons for cancellation.

Setback for NDA in Marhaura

Seema Singh, a popular Bhojpuri film actress turned politician, was seen as a strong contender from Marhaura. Her rejection is considered a major setback for the NDA camp. Experts now predict a direct contest mainly between RJD’s Jitendra Rai and Jan Suraaj’s Abhay Singh. Rai, the incumbent MLA and former Bihar minister, remains a key player in the race.

JDU Rebel also faces blow

Altaf Alam Raju, who was denied a JDU ticket and was contesting as an independent, also had his nomination rejected. Election officials emphasised that all cancellations followed an impartial verification process. Local analysts say this development has disappointed the disqualified candidates’ supporters while benefiting rival parties.

Seema Singh's transition from Cinema to Politics

Seema Singh’s political entry attracted attention due to her Bhojpuri film background. Her election affidavit shows she completed schooling up to 9th grade in Maharashtra. Now, she hopes to serve Marhaura’s people through politics.

Direct fight between RJD and Jan Suraaj

With the disqualification of key candidates, the contest in Marhaura has essentially boiled down to a straight fight between RJD’s Jitendra Rai and Jan Suraaj’s Abhay Singh. Jitendra Rai has represented Marhaura since 2010 and is a seasoned politician, making his path to re-election easier following these developments. Many believe that Seema Singh’s disqualification acted like a self-goal for the NDA, simplifying the electoral battle for the RJD candidate.

Nine candidates in the fray from Marhaura

A total of nine candidates are now contesting from Marhaura:

Lalu Prasad Yadav – Rashtriya Jan Samarthan Party Sandev Kumar Rai – Independent Jitendra Kumar Rai – Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Ankit Kumar – Independent Manejar Kumar – Independent Naveen Kumar Singh aka Abhay Singh – Jan Suraaj Party Abhishek Ranjan – Independent Madhubala Giri – The Plurals Party Purushottam Kumar – Rashtriya Sab Jan Shakti Party

This competitive lineup adds new dynamics to the Marhaura election battle.

