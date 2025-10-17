Bihar Elections: Mukesh Sahani offered Deputy CM post, VIP allotted 15 seats in Mahagathbandhan The seat-sharing agreement comes after Vikassheel Insaan Party Chief (VIP) Mukesh Sahani held talks with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to break the impasse in Mahagathbandhan.

New Delhi:

Amid a deadlock within the Mahagathbandhan over seat-sharing for the Bihar elections, a breakthrough appears to have been made with Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) following the former's talks with Congress top brass, including Rahul Gandhi, in Delhi on Thursday. Sources said Sahani's party will contest 15 seats, and he has been promised a deputy chief minister position if the alliance comes to power in the elections due next month.

Tensions reached a peak on Thursday after Sahani’s VIP hinted at the possibility of quitting the alliance, sparking a series of urgent calls between leaders in Delhi and Patna.

According to sources, the RJD and VIP have now settled their differences. Under the new understanding, the Sahani-led party will contest 15 assembly seats and receive one Legislative Council position. Sahani, who had initially demanded 60 seats and the post of deputy chief minister, later reduced his demand to 30 seats. However, an official announcement is still awaited as some alliance partners are yet to finalise constituency allocations.

Thursday began amid uncertainty when the VIP announced a press conference, with Sahani reportedly telling allies that he was reconsidering his options due to the RJD’s silence. The event was postponed three times, first from 10 AM to noon, then to 6 PM, and eventually indefinitely - after CPI(ML)L General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya intervened and reached out to senior leaders, including Congress’s Rahul Gandhi.

VIP's tussle with RJD despite seat-sharing

Sahani is likely to file his nomination from Darbhanga's Gaura Bauram seat today, from where the RJD has already allotted a symbol to its candidate. It is now being said that the symbol will be withdrawn.

A final decision on the deputy chief minister's post will be made if the alliance forms the government.

Bihar elections 2025

Bihar will go to polls in a two-phase election, voting for which will be held on November 6 and November 11 to elect 243 members of the Assembly. The counting of votes and the result declaration will be held on November 14.