PM Modi's fiery 'katta, kroorta, katuta, kushashan' jibe at RJD in Muzaffarpur Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) during a rally in Muzaffarpur on Wednesday, accusing the party of pushing Bihar into an era of “jungle raj.”

Patna:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) during a rally in Muzaffarpur on Wednesday, accusing the party of pushing Bihar into an era of “jungle raj.” Modi said RJD’s rule was marked by “Katta (gun), Krurta (cruelty), Katuta (bitterness), Kushasan (misrule), and Corruption.” He urged people to reject such politics and support development and stability in the upcoming state elections.

PM Modi accuses Opposition of insulting Chhathi maiyya

PM Modi further launched an attack on the Congress and RJD, accusing them of disrespecting Chhathi Maiyya for political gain. PM Modi questioned the opposition’s alleged comments about Chhathi Maiyya, saying, “Can anyone insult Chhathi Maiyya for votes in an election? Will the people of Bihar and the country tolerate such an insult?” His remarks drew loud cheers from the audience.

Push for UNESCO heritage tag for Chhath

Highlighting the cultural significance of the festival, PM Modi said, “Our government is making every possible effort to have Chhath Mahaparv included in UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage.” He added that the festival deserved global recognition as a “celebration of humanity and devotion.”

‘Yahan ki litchi jitni meethi…’

In a lighter moment, PM Modi praised Muzaffarpur’s people and produce, saying, “Yahan ki litchi jitni meethi hoti hai, utni hi meethi hai yahan ki boli.” The crowd responded enthusiastically, especially the large gathering of women and youth. Calling for support in the upcoming Bihar elections, he urged voters with his trademark slogan “Phir ek baar, NDA sarkaar!”

New initiative to promote Chhath songs

The Prime Minister announced a nationwide Chhath song competition to promote cultural preservation among younger generations. “We want the youth to connect more deeply with the rich legacy of Chhath songs. These devotional songs carry forward the festival’s values from one generation to another,” he said.

The contest, he added, would feature artists from across India, helping “new voices, new songs, and new expressions of devotion emerge.”

“Our government is committed to ensuring that this sacred celebration of faith and nature finds its rightful place on the global stage. The process is long and demanding, but we are determined to see Chhath Mahaparv recognized by UNESCO as a festival that unites humanity,” he said, as chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” filled the air.