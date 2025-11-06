Bihar Elections: Deputy CM Vijay Sinha's convoy pelted with stones as chaos erupts during voting in Lakhisarai Vijay Sinha, who has represented the seat since 2010 and served as Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, is eyeing a fourth consecutive victory. He leader of the Bhumihar community, Sinha, has been a dominant political figure in the district for over a decade.

Tension flared in Lakhisarai during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections after stones were pelted at the convoy of Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from the constituency, Vijay Kumar Sinha, on Thursday. The incident caused chaos in the area as security personnel rushed to control the situation.

RJD supporters attacked

RJD supporters surrounded the Deputy CM's car, hurling slippers and chanting slogans of "Murdabad," preventing him from moving forward. Police personnel were present at the spot to control the situation and ensure that voting continued peacefully in the area.

Sinha alleged that his convoy was attacked by RJD supporters in his assembly constituency of Lakhisarai. The Deputy CM spoke to SP on the phone following the incident.

These are the goons of RJD: Vijay Sinha

Sinha accused the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for the incident, alleging that party workers attacked his convoy. He said that RJD supporters were resorting to violence even before coming to power. "I am here at the village. The crowd is coming closer. Send Special Force here. I will sit here in protest. The SP is so weak and a cword. They are not letting the Deputy CM go in. They have hurled stones and cow dung," he said.

"These are the goons of RJD. Look at their hooliganism even when they have not come to power...They threatened my polling agent and turned him away at 6.30 am itself. They are not letting voters come out,"" Sinha further said.

"Satta mein aa rahi hai NDA isliye inke chhati pe bulldozer chalega. (NDA is coming to power, and that’s why they’re panicking — a bulldozer will run over their arrogance.) The goons are not letting me visit the village. Vijay Sinha is going to win. They turned away my polling agent and did not let him vote. Look at their hooliganism. This is 404 and 405 booth numbers of Khoriari village," he added.

Earlier in the day, Sinha had alleged that RJD workers threatened a polling agent at booths in Halsi block during the first phase of voting. He said while polling was largely peaceful, some RJD members still had a "booth-capturing mindset."

"Voting is taking place smoothly everywhere. We received reports that people of the RJD threatened the polling agent at booths in the Halsi block. People of RJD still have the mindset of booth capture. But public is the true owner. But we will ensure that genuine votes are cast. EC is also aiming for the same...," he said.

Lakhisarai constituency

In the Lakhisarai constituency, Sinha, who has represented the seat since 2010 and served as Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, is eyeing a fourth consecutive victory. He leader of the Bhumihar community, Sinha, has been a dominant political figure in the district for over a decade.

He is challenged by Congress candidate Amaresh Kumar and new faces from non-political backgrounds, particularly Jan Suraaj Party's Suraj Kumar, both of whom aim to harness anti-incumbency sentiment and address local employment and mining issues.

