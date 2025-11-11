Bihar elections: Car vandalised as clash breaks out between Jan Suraaj supporters, BJP workers in Barbigha Amid second phase of elections in Bihar, a violent clash breaks out between Jan Suraaj supporters and BJP workers in the Barbigha area of Warisaliganj constituency. Visuals showed a vandalised car at the spot.

