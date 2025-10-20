Bihar Elections 2025: Tej Pratap Yadav, Lalu Prasad's elder son, booked for MCC violation Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Tej Pratap Yadav, Janshakti Janta Dal, has been booked for violating the MCC during the filing of his nomination papers from the Mahua constituency.

Patna:

Tej Pratap Yadav, Rashtriya Janatal Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son and Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) chief, has been booked for violating the model code of conduct (MCC) during the filing of his nomination papers from the Mahua constituency for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, the police said.

While filing his nomination papers on October 16, Tej Pratap was seen using an SUV that had a police logo and a beacon light, the Circle Officer of Mahua said in his complaint, while adding that the video of the incident has also gone viral on social media.

"It was thoroughly examined and found that the police logo and beacon light used on the vehicle were a private one. Therefore, a case was registered for violation of the election code of conduct," the complaint read, as reported by news agency PTI.

Tej Pratap had contested the 2015 Bihar elections from Mahua, defeating Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) candidate Ravindra Ray. But in the 2020 Bihar polls, the party replaced him with Mukesh Kumar Raushan, who is currently the MLA from Mahua.

He was expelled from the RJD in May for six years for his 'irresponsible behaviour'. This forced him to float his the JJD and unfollow many of his family members on X (previously Twitter). However, Tej Pratap had alleged that a conspiracy is being planned against him in order to wage a war between him and his brother Tejashwi Yadav.

Meanwhile, Tej Pratap filed his nomination on October 16 from Mahua seat in Vaishali district. After submitting his papers, he said that he has worked a lot for the people of Mahua, promising that he will get an engineering college sanctioned there if he gets elected again.

"I will keep doing other development works here..." he said. "I filed my nomination papers with the blessings of my late grandmother."