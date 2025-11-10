Bihar Elections Phase 2: Huge contingent of security forces deployed, border sealed ahead of polling Bihar is gearing up for Phase 2 polling on Tuesday across 122 seats. Security has been scaled up significantly with the border sealed and extensive central and state forces deployed. Seven districts along the Nepal border remain under heightened vigilance.

Patna:

The campaigning for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections came to an end on Sunday evening. Voting will take place on Tuesday across 122 constituencies in 20 districts. With just hours left for polling day, the entire security apparatus across the state has been placed on high alert. Police teams and central forces have been deployed across sensitive patches to ensure a smooth and incident-free voting day.

Director General of Police Vinay Kumar said that all security arrangements for the second phase of voting have been fully reinforced. "Compared to the first phase, this time the deployment scale and monitoring layers have been upgraded," he said. The DGP added that extensive central and state force deployment has been issued across all districts for the November 11 polling.

Special security for seven districts along the India-Nepal border

Several of the 20 districts going to the polls fall along international and interstate borders. Authorities are exercising additional vigilance in these frontier areas, as per officials. The DGP said that security has been further tightened in seven districts along the India-Nepal border. Districts sharing borders with Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are also under intensified watch with special surveillance teams deployed.

International border sealed since Saturday

Officials confirmed that the international border has been fully sealed since Saturday, while inter-state border points remained shut till Sunday evening. For the second phase, a total of 1,650 companies of central security forces have been stationed across the state. In addition, additional battalions of the Bihar police have been positioned district-wise to ensure peaceful polling right down to every booth level.

Bihar Elections Phase 2

With the campaign now closed, Bihar stands at a critical juncture. The second phase of polling will take place on November 11, and results will be declared on November 14. The outcome will determine whether Bihar continues under the NDA's "double-engine" government or witnesses the return of the Mahagathbandhan under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership. The newcomer Jan Suraaj party is also giving tough competition to the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan.

(With inputs from agencies)

