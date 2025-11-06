Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1: Man carries elderly woman in his arms to polling booth in Vaishali | WATCH Phase 1 polling for Bihar elections 2025 began today with strong voter participation. Videos from Vaishali and Tarapur highlight elderly voters arriving at booths with help and determination. PM Modi has appealed to Bihar voters to take part with enthusiasm and celebrate democracy.

Patna:

Voting began for 121 seats in Bihar in the first phase of assembly elections on Thursday morning, amid tight security arrangements, an official said. The polling commenced at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm. Top leaders have appealed to citizens to participate in large numbers in their respective constituencies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged the people of Bihar to cast their vote. He said that today marks the first stage of the festival of democracy in the state and appealed to every voter to vote with full enthusiasm. Amid these, scenes of enthusiasm are being witnessed at several polling booths. Several videos from polling centres across the state have surfaced since morning, showing heavy voter interest.

Man carries elderly woman to polling station

In Vaishali, a man was seen carrying an elderly woman in his arms to ensure she could cast her vote. A similar visual has also come from Tarapur. In another video from Lakhanpur in the Tarapur constituency, an elderly woman could be seen walking to the booth using a wooden stick for support. Seeing her struggle, security personnel came forward and helped her reach the booth. Their gesture highlighted the enthusiasm among voters and the commitment to participate despite age-related challenges.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Maithili Thakur visits temple before voting

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Alinagar candidate Maithili Thakur also visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Darbhanga's Alinagar district on Thursday morning. Thakur is the candidate from Constituency 81, Alinagar. At 25 years old, and a debutant Maithili Thakur is the youngest candidate in the electoral fray. Maithili Thakur expressed confidence in doing well in the polls, and said that she will make sure voters face no problems to exercise their right. "I start each day by offering prayers. I am learning new things every day. I am trying to ensure that no voter faces any problems. I am ready," she told the media.

Bihar Assembly Elections Phase 1

In the first phase, a total of 3.75 crore voters will decide the electoral fate of 1,314 candidates, including top leaders such as INDIA bloc's chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary of the BJP. Voting is taking place at 45,341 polling stations, an overwhelming majority of which (36,733) fall in rural areas. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is vying to retain power and the Mahagathbandhan hoping for a strong comeback in the Assembly polls.

