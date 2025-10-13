Bihar Elections 2025: Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh's wife Jyoti Singh to contest from Karakat Bihar Elections 2025: Pawan Singh's wife Jyoti Singh announced on Monday that he will contest from Karakat independently.

New Delhi:

Amid a public marital dispute, Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh’s wife, Jyoti Singh, on Monday announced that she will contest the Bihar Assembly elections independently from the Karakat constituency in Rohtas district. The announcement came a day after her father, Rambabu Singh, confirmed her decision to enter politics.

Speaking to reporters, Rambabu Singh said, “Jyoti Singh will contest the Assembly elections in Bihar. From which seat and under which party banner, or as an independent candidate, will be decided soon.”

Strong public support in Karakat

Rambabu Singh said that there has been growing public demand for Jyoti to contest from Karakat, where she built a close bond with residents during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections while campaigning for her husband. “The people of Karakat have a strong bond with Jyoti Singh, and they are urging her to represent them in the Assembly,” he added.

Marital dispute draws media attention

The political announcement comes at a time when Jyoti Singh and Pawan Singh are involved in a public marital dispute. Rambabu Singh accused the actor of cruelty and dishonesty, saying that he had rejected all attempts at reconciliation. “I pleaded with him to accept my daughter, but he only pointed to the court,” he said. “Until the divorce is legally finalised, Jyoti has every right to live with her husband.”

Pawan Singh reportedly told Rambabu during their last meeting three months ago that the matter would now be settled in court.

Bihar elections 2025 dates announced

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11 with vote counting scheduled for November 14.