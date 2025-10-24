Bihar Elections 2025: MP CM Mohan Yadav attacks Rahul Gandhi, calls Mahagathbandhan as 'Mahathagbandhan' He sharply criticised Congress and the Mahagathbandhan, accusing them of mismanagement, family politics, and disrespecting the public, while highlighting BJP's inclusive development model under PM Narendra Modi.

Patna:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav actively campaigned for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates in three constituencies of Bihar on October 24. Addressing rallies in Bagha, Saharsa, and Sikta, he urged voters to support NDA nominees Ram Singh, Alok Ranjan Jha, and Samriddh Verma. During his campaign, CM Yadav sharply criticised Congress and the Mahagathbandhan, contrasting past mismanagement with the current developmental progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He highlighted infrastructure achievements, including the completion of an airport in Purnia.

Strong criticism of Congress

CM Yadav accused Congress leaders of insulting the public both domestically and internationally. He particularly criticised Rahul Gandhi, stating it was time to hold the Congress accountable for its actions. Drawing an analogy from mythology, Yadav said, "Just as Lord Krishna punished Shishupal after giving him multiple chances, today we must eliminate these nefarious alliances for the sake of democracy and development." He urged the public to vote decisively for the NDA to strengthen governance in Bihar.

Family politics vs inclusive development

The MP Chief Minister questioned why the Congress party limits leadership to one family, naming Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi. He contrasted this with the BJP's philosophy of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas" (collective support, development, trust, and effort). Yadav emphasised that, unlike Congress, the BJP promotes merit-based leadership, highlighting his own rise to Chief Minister despite having no political family background.

Bihar's contribution to development

CM Yadav praised Bihar for producing talented IAS officers, IPS officers, doctors, engineers, and entrepreneurs. He highlighted NDA's achievements, such as supporting President Droupadi Murmu and the OBC Commission, and said Prime Minister Modi has empowered the poor and strengthened democracy by ensuring basic amenities reach every household.

Yadav criticises Mahagathbandhan as 'Mahathagbandhan'

Yadav urged voters to distinguish between candidates who genuinely work for public welfare and those who disrespect the public. He labelled the Mahagathbandhan as "Mahagathbandhan", criticising its leaders for insulting Bihar's citizens. He appealed to voters to strengthen NDA amidst the Opposition's alleged failures.

Bihar's cultural heritage and Lord Ram

The Chief Minister also spoke about preserving Bihar's rich cultural and religious heritage under PM Modi. He noted Bihar's special connection with Lord Ram, calling the state a significant part of India's spiritual and cultural legacy.