Bihar Elections 2025: 'Lalu's shadow is over Tejashwi and Rahul Gandhi, not me', says Tej Pratap

Patna:

In a dramatic political turn ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, declared that he no longer has his father’s "shadow" and will now fight on his own strength. Speaking after his expulsion from both the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and his family home, Tej Pratap announced the launch of his new political outfit — Jan Shakti Janata Dal (JJD) — and vowed to contest the upcoming elections independently.

The poor and Bihar's youth are my strength

Addressing the media, Tej Pratap Yadav said, “"Karpuri Thakur, Dr. Lohia, Babasaheb Ambedkar, and Mahatma Gandhi — they were the true people’s leaders. Those who call themselves ‘Jan Nayak’ today should not do so. Lalu ji was one, but his shadow is over Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, not me. My shadow comes from the poor and the youth of Bihar. I will work on my own and show results."

Tej Pratap’s comments came as a direct response to his brother Tejashwi Yadav’s recent statement referring to himself as a “Jan Nayak.” The fallout between the two brothers marks a deepening rift within the Yadav family and the RJD ahead of the elections.

Lalu Prasad expels Tej Pratap from party and home

Sources close to the RJD confirmed that Lalu Prasad Yadav expelled Tej Pratap from both the party and the family residence following repeated public disagreements and indiscipline. The move came amid reports of escalating tensions between the two brothers over political strategy and leadership roles within the party.

Soon after his expulsion, Tej Pratap announced his own party, the Jan Shakti Janata Dal, asserting that he would bring “clean and people-focused politics” to Bihar.

Bihar Election battlelines drawn

With the Bihar Assembly elections officially announced, the political atmosphere in the state has turned electric. The polls will be held in two phases — the first on November 6 and the second on November 11 — with counting scheduled for November 14.

As the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), led by Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD, and the NDA gear up for a fierce contest, Tej Pratap’s decision to enter the fray independently could alter voter dynamics in several key constituencies.