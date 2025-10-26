Bihar Elections: Rahul Gandhi, Kharge among 40 Congress star campaigners for phase 1 polling Bihar Elections 2025: Leading the campaign charge will be Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Ashok Gehlot- who are set to headline major rallies and outreach events across key constituencies, energising the party’s push ahead of the first phase of polling.

Patna:

As Bihar gears up for the crucial 2025 Assembly elections, the Congress party on Sunday (October 26) released an official list of 40 star campaigners for Phase 1 of polling. The list reflects the party’s attempt to mobilise its national leadership and regional influencers to strengthen its presence in the state, where it is contesting as part of the opposition INDIA bloc.

Among the top names are Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Ashok Gehlot, who are expected to spearhead the party’s campaign with high-voltage rallies and public outreach programs in key constituencies.

Key leaders to campaign across Bihar

The list also features a mix of senior leaders, youth icons, and regional strategists, including-

Sachin Pilot

Bhupesh Baghel

Gaurav Gogoi

Kanhaiya Kumar

Jignesh Mevani

Digvijay Singh

Ranjeet Ranjan

Party sources say Rahul Gandhi will lead large public meetings in Patna, Gaya, and Darbhanga, while Kharge and Sonia Gandhi are expected to focus on message-driven events emphasizing social justice and employment generation.

Congress star campaigners list.

Strategy focus: Youth and rural Mobilisation

Congress insiders say the inclusion of younger faces like Pilot, Kanhaiya Kumar, and Mevani signals a renewed emphasis on youth engagement, rural empowerment, and outreach to marginalised communities. The leadership is banking on this combination of national stature and grassroots connect to counter the ruling NDA’s organisational advantage.

Congress to launch Bihar poll campaign after Chhath Puja

The Congress party is set to officially kick off its Bihar Assembly election campaign soon after Chhath Puja, with Rahul Gandhi expected to spearhead the INDIA bloc’s campaign during his visit to the state on October 29 and 30, senior party leader KC Venugopal announced on Sunday.

Venugopal, the Congress general secretary (organisation), confirmed that other top leaders — including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge — will also campaign across Bihar in the coming weeks. He noted that the party’s Voter Adhikar Yatra earlier this year had generated significant enthusiasm among supporters, giving Congress “momentum to build on.”

Leadership camps in Bihar to strategise

Venugopal, a close aide of Gandhi, is among a core group of Congress strategists currently stationed in Bihar to fine-tune the campaign blueprint and manage internal discontent. The party has reportedly faced challenges within its state unit, with several workers alleging irregularities in ticket distribution.

Gehlot urges unity, warns against infighting

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who is also campaigning in Bihar, downplayed reports of dissent over candidate selection. He appealed to disgruntled members to stay focused until polls conclude.

“In every election, there are many aspirants for tickets. I urge those who feel left out to set aside grievances for now,” Gehlot said, adding that the stakes in Bihar are “extraordinarily high” as the entire country is watching the contest closely.

Gehlot said naming Tejashwi Yadav as the INDIA bloc’s Chief Ministerial candidate had injected fresh energy into the campaign. “A young leader brings both passion and accountability- he knows his future depends on earning people’s trust,” he remarked.

Criticism of Nitish Kumar and BJP

Training his criticism on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Gehlot accused him of losing credibility due to repeated political U-turns. “Once seen as prime minister material, Nitish Kumar has now exhausted public trust. The people of Bihar are ready for a change,” he said.

Gehlot also targeted the BJP, alleging misuse of funds obtained through now-defunct electoral bonds, and accused the ruling NDA of “trying to buy votes” through pre-election schemes. Referring to the recent direct transfer of ₹10,000 to the accounts of one crore women in Bihar, Gehlot called it “a blatant attempt to influence voters.”

He further charged that opposition leaders are frequently harassed by central agencies for minor financial dealings, while the BJP “spends millions unchecked.”

Bihar votes in two phases

The Bihar Assembly elections for 243 seats will take place in two phases, November 6 and November 11, with results due on November 14. Phase 1 will cover key districts in southern and central Bihar, where Congress aims to consolidate support alongside its INDIA bloc partners.

With its star campaigner list finalised, Congress now faces the crucial test of converting national visibility into ground-level momentum ahead of one of the most fiercely contested state elections in years.