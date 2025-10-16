Bihar Elections 2025: Congress fields 16 candidates; Mahagathbandhan yet to announce seat-sharing pact Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: The Congress on Wednesday announced the names of its 16 candidates who would be contesting the Bihar polls. Notably, the Mahagathbandhan, the opposition camp of which the Congress is part of, is yet to finalise its seat-sharing pact.

Patna:

Even though the Mahagathbandhan is yet to finalise the seat-sharing pact for the crucial assembly polls in Bihar, the Congress on Wednesday night announced the names of its candidates who would be contesting in the upcoming polls. Congress' Bihar unit made the announcement, while posting the pictures of the candidates receiving their nomination certificates.

The development comes days before the filing nominations for the first phase of Bihar polls ends.

The party fielded Anand Shankar Singh from Aurangabad, Pratima Das from Rajapakad, Shiv Prakash Garib Das from Bachhwar, Trishuldhari Singh from Barabigha, Kaushalendra Kumar from Nalanda, Shashi Shekhar Singh from Wasirganj, Rajesh Ram from Kutumba, and Amita Bhushan from Begusarai.

Besides, Jitendra Singh has been fielded from Amarpur, Om Prakash Garg from Gopalganj, Vijendra Chaudhary from Muzaffarpur, Shashi Bhushan Rai from Govindganj, BK Ravi from Rosda, Amaresh Kumar from Lakhisarai, Lalan Kumar from Sultanganj, and Anil Kumar from Bikram.

Rajesh Ram thanks Congress leadership

In an X post, Congress' Bihar unit president Rajesh Ram, who has been fielded from the Kutumba assembly constituency, has thanked the party leadership for entrusting him, expressing confidence that the Mahagathbandhan will form the government in Bihar and oust the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from power.

"Kutumba is not just a region for me; it is my family. In every moment of joy and sorrow, I have always found my Kutumba family standing by my side," he said in Hindi. "This election will not be fought by me alone but by our entire Kutumba, united as one."

Mahagathbandhan yet to announce seat-sharing pact

Though the grand old party has fielded 16 candidates, the Mahagathbandhan has not arrived on a consensus over seat-sharing, as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is reluctant in giving more seats to the smaller allies. Congress has reportedly demanded 70 seats, but the RJD has offered it 52-55 seats, considering its low strike rate in the 2020 Bihar polls.

During the previous elections, Congress had contested on 70 seats, but had managed to bag just 19 of them.

Meanwhile, this year, assembly elections would be held in two phases in Bihar - November 6 and November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.