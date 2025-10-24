Bihar elections 2025: Blow to Mahagathbandhan, four candidates withdraw nominations filed in support of RJD Four candidates from Congress and VIP withdrew their nominations to support RJD allies in the Bihar Assembly elections.

Patna:

Four Mahagathbandhan candidates, including three from the Congress and one from the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), have withdrawn their nominations in favour of their ally, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), ahead of the high-stakes Bihar Assembly elections.

Congress candidate Satish Kumar from Warsaliganj withdrew in favour of RJD’s Anita, while Aditya Kumar from Lalganj stepped aside for RJD’s Shivani Shukla. Tauquir Alam from Pranpur also withdrew to support RJD’s Ishrat Parween. VIP candidate Bindu Gulab Yadav from Babubarhi withdrew her nomination for RJD’s Arun Kumar Singh.

The move provides a significant boost to the RJD and the Mahagathbandhan, reducing the “friendly fight” scenario on several seats. These withdrawals came shortly after senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot announced Tejashwi Yadav as the Mahagathbandhan’s Chief Ministerial candidate, with Mukesh Sahani of VIP named as the Deputy CM nominee.

Speaking at a press conference in Patna, Gehlot described Tejashwi Yadav as a young leader with a promising future and expressed confidence in the support of the people of Bihar. “After consulting Kharge ji, Rahul ji, and others here, we have decided that Tejashwi Yadav is the CM candidate for this election. He is young, has a long future, and the public will support him,” he said.

The Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD, includes Congress, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani’s VIP. The alliance will release its joint election manifesto on October 28 in Patna.

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results scheduled to be announced on November 14.