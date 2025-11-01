Bihar Elections 2025: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari alleges attempted attack by RJD supporters in Dumraon Tensions in Bihar have intensified following the murder of Jan Suraaj supporter Dular Chand Yadav in Mokama, prompting the Election Commission to transfer several officials, including the Patna Rural SP.

Patna:

Ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Saturday accused the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of attempting to attack him during a campaign rally in the Dumraon area of Bhojpur district. Tiwari, who was campaigning in support of NDA candidate Rahul Singh, said the incident forced him to speed up his convoy to avoid confrontation.

Speaking about the incident, Tiwari said that at the Dumraon Ariyanv Brahm Baba venue, while the public was welcoming his roadshow, a group of people allegedly tried to attack him. “To prevent any clash, we had to drive away quickly,” he wrote on X, questioning RJD’s use of “thuggery” during election campaigns.

Earlier, Tiwari had shared pictures from the Dumraon rally on X, highlighting the large turnout and public enthusiasm for the NDA. He praised the public for supporting development and good governance under the NDA, with several people waving JDU flags alongside him and Rahul Singh.

The incident adds to growing security concerns for BJP leaders in Bihar ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections. Earlier, BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan reportedly received a death threat from a man identifying himself as Ajay Kumar Yadav from Ara district, allegedly over the MP’s remarks about the Yadav community during a recent campaign. According to Kishan’s personal secretary, the caller used abusive language, issued death threats ahead of the MP’s Bihar visit, and made derogatory comments about Lord Ram and the Ayodhya temple. A formal complaint has been filed with the Gorakhpur SSP, seeking enhanced security for the MP. Reacting to the threat, Ravi Kishan said he would not be intimidated, describing it as an “attack on faith and Indian culture,” and vowed to continue his public service with “democratic strength and ideological resolve.”

This comes amid heightened tensions in Bihar after the murder of Jan Suraaj supporter Dular Chand Yadav in Mokama, which prompted the Election Commission of India to take stern action — transferring four officials, including the Patna Rural SP, and suspending the Barh SDPO. The Bihar DGP has been directed to submit a detailed action report to the Commission by 12 PM on Sunday.

The BJP has highlighted such incidents as evidence of violence and intimidation by opposition parties during the campaign season, raising concerns about election security in key constituencies.

Election schedule and voting

Voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on 6th and 11th November, while bye-elections for eight seats across seven states and Union Territories will also be conducted on 11th November. Results for both elections will be declared on 14th November 2025.