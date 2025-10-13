Bihar Elections 2025: AIMIM launches Grand Democratic Alliance, eyes 100 seats AIMIM, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, forms the Grand Democratic Alliance in Bihar, aiming to contest 100 seats and challenge traditional political equations ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections.

Patna:

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Asaduddin Owaisi, has launched a third political front in Bihar ahead of the state Assembly elections. Named the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), the coalition also includes Swami Prasad Maurya’s Apni Janata Party, signaling a major shake-up in the state’s political dynamics.

Several leaders have joined AIMIM from other parties, including former minister and ex-MP Monazir Hasan from Jan Suraj, who was earlier associated with JD(U). Bihar AIMIM president Akhtarul Iman said, “The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) will bring together multiple parties. Discussions are ongoing with several groups, and the scope of the alliance will be extensive.”

AIMIM has announced that it will contest around 100 seats in the state. Pointing to discontent among Bihar’s Muslim community, Iman said, “RJD functions as the BJP’s B-team in Bihar. We approached RJD seeking an alliance to represent Bihar’s 18% Muslim population and requested just six seats, but they refused. There is significant anger among the community, and the Mahagathbandhan may face repercussions in the elections.”

The party has already released its first list of 32 candidates, officially kicking off its election campaign. With this move, AIMIM positions itself as a key player that could influence traditional voting patterns, especially in constituencies with substantial Muslim populations.

The Bihar Assembly elections are scheduled in two phases, on November 6 and 11, with counting on November 14. In 2020, AIMIM had contested in alliance with BSP leader Mayawati and the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), winning five seats. The party was credited with splitting votes of the RJD-Congress-Left combine in several constituencies.

However, in 2022, four AIMIM MLAs defected to the RJD, leaving Iman as the sole representative of the party in Bihar. With the formation of the Grand Democratic Alliance, AIMIM now aims to expand its political influence and emerge as a decisive force in the upcoming Assembly elections.