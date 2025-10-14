Bihar Election: Tensions erupt in NDA as JDU cries foul over key strongholds handed to allies The Sonbarsa seat in Saharsa, currently held by JDU leader and Minister Ratnesh Sada, has allegedly been allocated to Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) under seat-sharing arrangement. JDU had already fielded Sada from Sonbarsa.

Patna:

The seat-sharing arrangement within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar has triggered internal discord, with the Janata Dal (United) expressing strong displeasure over the allocation of several of its stronghold seats to alliance partners.

The Sonbarsa seat in Saharsa, currently held by JDU leader and Minister Ratnesh Sada, has allegedly been allocated to Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) under seat-sharing arrangement. JDU had already fielded Sada from Sonbarsa.

Similar tensions have surfaced over the Rajgir constituency, where LJP(R) has laid claim, despite the seat being a JDU-held one. The tussle remains unresolved, fueling further unrest within the NDA ranks.

Adding to the internal strain, the Tarapur seat has been given to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary set to contest from there—a move that has not gone down well with the JDU.

JDU MLA Gopal Mandal stages protest outside CM house

Meanwhile, Gopal Mandal, a sitting MLA from the JDU, staged a protest outside the Chief Minister’s residence, alleging a conspiracy to deny him a ticket.

“I came here to meet the Chief Minister and will remain seated until I meet him and be assured about getting the ticket. I will wait for him, and I believe my ticket will not be denied,” he said.

Lala Yadav distributes RJD tickets

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday distributed party symbols to several loyalists, even as the Mahagathbandhan alliance is yet to finalise its seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

A massive crowd gathered at the residence of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi in Patna, following the couple's return from Delhi after appearing before the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the IRCTC scam.

Candidates who received a call from the party high command arrived to collect the party symbol. Many were seen flaunting the symbol, their faces lit up with broad smiles. However, it remains unclear how many have been officially granted party tickets.

