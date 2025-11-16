Bihar Election Results: RJD to have no representation in Rajya Sabha by next assembly polls Bihar Election Results 2025: Bihar has a total of 16 Rajya Sabha seats. Out of this, the RJD has five seats. To win a seat from Bihar in the next round of election to the upper house, a candidate needs at least 42 seats. In total, the Mahagathbandhan or the grand alliance has 25 seats.

Patna:

Following its drubbing in the two-phased elections to the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is likely to suffer another setback but this time in Rajya Sabha where it will have no representation by the time the next assembly polls are held in the state.

Bihar has a total of 16 Rajya Sabha seats. Out of this, the RJD has five seats -- Manoj Jha, Sanjay Yadav, Faiyaz Ahmad, Prem Chand Gupta and Amarendra Dhari Singh. While tenures of Singh and Gupta will end next year, that of Ahmad will culminate in July 2028. The tenures of Jha and Yadav will end by April 2030.

The next assembly elections in Bihar will be held in later part of 2030.

To win a seat from Bihar in the next round of election to the upper house scheduled to be held next year, a candidate needs at least 42 seats. In total, the Mahagathbandhan or the grand alliance has 25 seats -- RJD 25, Congress six, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) two, and one each of Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Indian Inclusive Party (IIP).

The Mahagathbandhan does not have the numbers to win these seats, and with numbers stacking heavily in favour of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the ruling coalition is expected to bag them. This will help the NDA increase its numbers in the Upper House where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) still does not have a majority of its own.

The NDA has an overwhelming majority in Bihar after it won 202 seats in the 2025 assembly polls. The BJP has 89 seats and is the single largest party in the state, followed by Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United, which has 85 seats. Union Minister Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has 19 seats, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) has five seats and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) has four seats.