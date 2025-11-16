According to sources, the BJP has directed all its newly elected MLAs to visit their constituencies on Sunday and express gratitude to voters for the party’s strong performance in the Bihar Assembly elections. All BJP MLAs are expected to arrive in Patna on November 17 and 18, after which a crucial legislative party meeting will be convened.

Meanwhile, NDA allies have already begun internal deliberations. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) held a meeting of its newly elected MLAs on Saturday, where state president Raju Tiwari, who won from Govindganj, was unanimously chosen as the legislative party leader.

The Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) also held a meeting, authorizing Upendra Kushwaha to select the party’s legislative leader.

Sources say legislative party leaders of all NDA constituents will meet on November 18 and 19 to elect the NDA's legislative party leader. After these individual meetings, a joint meeting of the NDA legislative parties will be held to finalize the name of the next Chief Minister.

With the NDA securing a resounding mandate of 202 seats, Nitish Kumar is widely expected to be elected the leader of the alliance. Once chosen, he will formally stake claim to form the government and submit the list of supporting MLAs to the Governor.

Following this, the Governor will invite him to take oath as Chief Minister for a historic tenth term. Immediately after the swearing-in, Nitish Kumar is expected to convene a cabinet meeting to decide the date for the first session of the 18th Bihar Legislative Assembly.

The Election Commission is likely to submit the list of all newly elected MLAs to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan later today, officially setting the stage for government formation.

(Input: Nitish Chandra)