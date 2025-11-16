Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Bihar
  3. Bihar Election Results: NDA sweeps polls, govt formation talks begin; tension rises in Lalu Yadav's family

  Live Bihar Election Results: NDA sweeps polls, govt formation talks begin; tension rises in Lalu Yadav's family

Bihar Election Results LIVE: Amid the sweeping mandate, discussions have intensified over the contours of the new government, with Nitish Kumar widely projected to continue as Chief Minister for a historic tenth term.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Published: , Updated:
Patna:

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has secured a decisive victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, with the BJP emerging as the single-largest party and the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan suffering a significant setback. The sweeping mandate has triggered high-level political deliberations in both Patna and Delhi as the alliance gears up to form the next government. Nitish Kumar is widely expected to continue as Chief Minister for a record tenth term, with top leaders from the BJP and JD(U) holding a series of closed-door meetings to finalise the cabinet composition, distribution of key portfolios, and the swearing-in schedule. Amid the political churn, the RJD is dealing with internal turmoil. Party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter and senior RJD leader Rohini Acharya announced on Saturday that she is quitting politics, alleging that her brother Tejashwi Yadav had "thrown her out of the family."  

Stay tuned for all the latest updates.

 

 

Live updates :Bihar Election Results

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 10:57 AM (IST)Nov 16, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Upendra Kushwaha meets Nitish Kumar

    Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief and Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

     

  • 10:38 AM (IST)Nov 16, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Who has politically blinded Lalu Yadav?: JDU leader on Rohini Acharya's statement

    JDU leader Neeraj Kumar reacting to Rohini Acharya’s statement, said,  "A daughter who donated a kidney to save her father’s life, who tied a Raksha Sutra on her brother’s wrist, now has pain in her voice and tears in her eyes. Who has politically blinded Lalu Yadav? This is a matter of serious concern."

  • 10:26 AM (IST)Nov 16, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Is Jan Suraaj team-B of BJP: Here's what Pavan Verma said

    Jan Suraaj Spokesperson Pavan Verma said, "If we are the team-B of BJP, then we applaud the tolerance of BJP... In Bihar, we put 4-5 NDA ministers on trial with evidence and documents of corruption... Our arrival has created a third option, one that perhaps wasn't strong until now. People might have thought that they shouldn't let RJD come to power. Therefore, they further strengthened those who can defeat them... The Congress party's ambitions far exceed their electoral capacity, and they don't understand one basic thing: the first floor of a house can't be built without a foundation. Congress' on-the-ground organisation has almost collapsed. In Bihar, they were virtually nonexistent... Rahul Gandhi might come during elections and ride a motorcycle, or jump into a pond to bathe. It would make headlines, but the Congress party isn't strong..."  

  • 10:24 AM (IST)Nov 16, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    What next for party Founder Prashant Kishor?

    Jan Suraaj spokesperson Pavan Verma said, "I think he himself will answer this. He has publicly spoken about his commitment towards Bihar... It is not easy for new parties to compete with the established parties... The results have just come out. The party will think about it... All of us are surprised. During the padayatra, people in huge numbers used to join... We are shocked that it did not reflect in the results. Our topics were relevant... Our issues later became the election issues..."   

  • 10:24 AM (IST)Nov 16, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    We are not against the SIR: Pavan Verma on 'Vote Chori' and SIR

    On being asked how effective the issue of 'Vote Chori' and SIR were, Jan Suraaj spokesperson Pavan Verma said, "We are not against the SIR. It is the Election Commission's responsibility to ensure the voter list is updated. All we said was that there are 8 crore voters in Bihar, and if this exercise is started in June and if elections are held in October end, it would leave very little time and could cause chaos. It could have been started in February. But later, we made it clear that when the Supreme Court declared the Aadhaar Card as a valid document, 'vote chori' was no longer an issue..."  

     

     

  • 10:23 AM (IST)Nov 16, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Jan Suraaj's promise to lift liquor ban in Bihar was a reason for loss?

    When asked if Jan Suraaj's promise to lift the liquor ban in Bihar was a reason for the loss, party spokesperson Pavan Verma said, "The lifting of the liquor ban would have been an issue if it had actually been in place in Bihar. Liquor is being sold at every nook and corner. It is being home delivered. It is being sold at higher prices. People are consuming it and paying more for it. Would that not affect women who have to run their homes? People from extremely backward classes are jailed under the prohibitory law, who dont even have the money to pay the bail... The reason for our loss was what Nitish Ji did for women and the last moment transfer of Rs 10,000..."  

  • 10:23 AM (IST)Nov 16, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    What went wrong for Jan Suraaj?

    When asked what went wrong for the Jan Suraaj in Bihar elections, party spokesperson Pavan Verma said, "... Our message was right. No one can doubt our sincerity. Our message was that after 30 years of misery in Bihar, a systematic change was needed. And that change could only come when the people of Bihar understand that they should vote for their children's future, rising above caste and religion... Our issues were unemployment and outward migration, and they became the election vocabulary because of Jan Suraaj... Our efforts were also adequate... The main reason is that the people of Bihar did not want Lalu and RJD's Jungle Raj to return. The people decided to consolidate those forces already established and capable of stopping RJD... Now, it would be difficult to defeat the parties which are in power... The ruling parties have the key to the treasury, while others can only make promises... And now the medium is also available called 'Direct Benefit Transfer'... Women were distributed Rs 10,000 each an hour before the Model Code of Conduct was implemented... This money kept being distributed till the elections because people were standing in queues to get that money. The decision was taken earlier, but it was being executed later, too. That worked against us..."  

  • 10:21 AM (IST)Nov 16, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Nitish Kumar was the 'X' factor: Pavan Verma

    Jan Suraaj party spokesperson Pavan Verma said, "...Nitish Kumar was the 'X' factor of these elections. People assumed that Nitish Kumar's era had ended... Nitish Kumar has been the CM for the last 20 years. Nitish Ji's biggest contribution after Lalu's Jungle Raj was to restore law and order... He has his own personality: no dynasty politics, personal integrity, he was named 'Sushasan babu', and he is the most polished product of the socialist movement of this country... His personality was such that he could have been a future prime minister... The women of Bihar have faith in him..."

  • 10:19 AM (IST)Nov 16, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Suspended RK Singh fires back at BJP, says 'I have resigned...'

    RK Singh, former Union Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, responded strongly to his suspension from BJP, questioning the basis of the “anti-party activities” cited against him. The suspension, announced by the Bihar BJP on November 15, came in the wake of Singh’s sharp criticism of the party’s candidate selection and leadership conduct during the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. READ

     

  • 10:18 AM (IST)Nov 16, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Rahul Gandhi thought people of this country were naive: Ram Kadam

    On NDA's decisive victory in Bihar, BJP leader Ram Kadam said, "The opposition tried to spread lies among the people, assuming they were foolish enough to believe them… Rahul Gandhi and his entire team thought the people of this country were naive. The people of Bihar were angered by this, and this victory is also a triumph of hard work and perseverance."

     

  • 10:17 AM (IST)Nov 16, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Outsider is breaking family: Dilip Jaiswal on Lalu Yadav family feud

    BJP Bihar president Dilip Jaiswal, reacting to Rohini Acharya’s statement, says, "I was watching the reports on TV - it is unfortunate. It is not right for one person to create rifts within an entire family. As Rohini Acharya has said, she was beaten… the daughter who donated a kidney to save Lalu ji’s life is now being thrown out, it is painful. I won’t comment much, but I will say this to Lalu ji and Rabri ji: save your family from falling apart. An outsider is breaking your family - protect it."

  • 10:13 AM (IST)Nov 16, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    NDA leaders likely to meet on Nov 18 and 19 to elect legislative party leader

    According to sources, the BJP has directed all its newly elected MLAs to visit their constituencies on Sunday and express gratitude to voters for the party’s strong performance in the Bihar Assembly elections. All BJP MLAs are expected to arrive in Patna on November 17 and 18, after which a crucial legislative party meeting will be convened.

    Meanwhile, NDA allies have already begun internal deliberations. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) held a meeting of its newly elected MLAs on Saturday, where state president Raju Tiwari, who won from Govindganj, was unanimously chosen as the legislative party leader.

    The Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) also held a meeting, authorizing Upendra Kushwaha to select the party’s legislative leader.

    Sources say legislative party leaders of all NDA constituents will meet on November 18 and 19 to elect the NDA's legislative party leader. After these individual meetings, a joint meeting of the NDA legislative parties will be held to finalize the name of the next Chief Minister.

    With the NDA securing a resounding mandate of 202 seats, Nitish Kumar is widely expected to be elected the leader of the alliance. Once chosen, he will formally stake claim to form the government and submit the list of supporting MLAs to the Governor.

    Following this, the Governor will invite him to take oath as Chief Minister for a historic tenth term. Immediately after the swearing-in, Nitish Kumar is expected to convene a cabinet meeting to decide the date for the first session of the 18th Bihar Legislative Assembly.

    The Election Commission is likely to submit the list of all newly elected MLAs to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan later today, officially setting the stage for government formation.

    (Input: Nitish Chandra) 

     

  • 10:12 AM (IST)Nov 16, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Tejashwi Yadav to hold review meeting

    According to sources, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will convene a crucial review meeting on tomorrow following the party's disappointing performance in the Bihar Assembly elections. The meeting will take place at 11 am at his official residence on Polo Road in Patna. Tejashwi has called all defeated RJD candidates to attend the session, where he is expected to assess what went wrong in the campaign, gather feedback, and chart the party's next steps. The meeting comes at a sensitive time for the RJD, amid an escalating family dispute after Rohini Acharya's public announcement that she is quitting politics. Despite the tensions, Tejashwi is scheduled to meet party leaders and candidates.

    (Input: Nitish Chandra) 

  • 10:08 AM (IST)Nov 16, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    When will you give Rs 10,000?: Akhilesh Yadav

    Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on the results of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, "We learn from victory and defeat in elections. The BJP has started claiming that they received more women's votes. When will you give 10,000 rupees? When will you give a life of dignity? They won 202 seats. We cannot digest this. Bihar's victory cannot match Uttar Pradesh's victory. We are ready for Uttar Pradesh."

  • 10:05 AM (IST)Nov 16, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Every candidate and Chirag Paswan worked very hard: Chirag Paswan's mother

    Regarding the NDA's victory and the LJP(RV)'s performance in the Bihar elections 2025, Union Minister and party chief Chirag Paswan's mother, Reena Paswan, said, "What could be more joyful than this? We are all happy." She added, "We are very happy with the NDA's victory, and it was bound to happen. Every candidate and Chirag Paswan worked very hard for this. My blessings are with my son."

  • 10:04 AM (IST)Nov 16, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya quits politics

    Rohini Acharya, the daughter of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav, said on Saturday that she is quitting politics, a day after the Mahagathbandhan was routed in the 2025 Bihar assembly elections. In an X (which was previously called Twitter), Acharya said she is also 'disowning' her family.  "I’m quitting politics and I’m disowning my family... This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do ...nd I’m taking all the blame’s," she said.

  • 10:04 AM (IST)Nov 16, 2025
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    People of India want servants, not prince: Vijay Kumar Sinha

    BJP leader and Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha, said, "Rahul Gandhi hasn't believed in the Constitution from the beginning. Rahul Gandhi carries the Constitution book around, but he doesn't believe in the Constitution of India. He doesn't understand that the people of India want servants, not princes. He is identified only by his parents' names. We were seeing the enthusiasm that this record would actually be broken."

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025 – Watch the fastest coverage, only on India TV.
Bihar Bihar Assembly Election Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Result Bihar Assembly Elections Bihar Assembly Elections 2025
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\