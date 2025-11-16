The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has secured a decisive victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, with the BJP emerging as the single-largest party and the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan suffering a significant setback. The sweeping mandate has triggered high-level political deliberations in both Patna and Delhi as the alliance gears up to form the next government. Nitish Kumar is widely expected to continue as Chief Minister for a record tenth term, with top leaders from the BJP and JD(U) holding a series of closed-door meetings to finalise the cabinet composition, distribution of key portfolios, and the swearing-in schedule. Amid the political churn, the RJD is dealing with internal turmoil. Party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter and senior RJD leader Rohini Acharya announced on Saturday that she is quitting politics, alleging that her brother Tejashwi Yadav had "thrown her out of the family."
