Bihar Election Results 2025: Tej Pratap leads in Mahua, NDA ahead of Mahagathbandhan in early trends Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: Elaborate security arrangements have been made for counting of votes across 46 centres in 38 districts of the state. Schools in Patna will remain closed on Friday in view of the counting exercise. The postal ballot counting started first.

Patna:

Amid tight security, the counting of votes started for Bihar Assembly elections on Friday. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for counting of votes across 46 centres in 38 districts of the state. Schools in Patna will remain closed on Friday in view of the counting exercise. The postal ballot counting started first, and counting of EVMs started at 8.30 am.

Bihar had registered a historic voter turnout of 67.13 per cent in the elections to the 243-member assembly in two phases on November 6 and November 11.A total of 7.45 crore voters were eligible to decide the electoral fate of 2,616 candidates.

“Counting arrangements have been made in all the 243 assembly constituencies. The exercise will be conducted by 243 Returning Officers in the presence of 243 Counting Observers and the candidates or their agents.

“A total of 4,372 counting tables, each staffed with one supervisor, counting assistant and micro-observer have been set up. More than 18,000 Counting Agents appointed by the nominees will also oversee the process,” the Election Commission said in a statement.

Also Read:

Bihar Election Results 2025: Nitish Kumar or Tejashwi Yadav - who will win? Counting to begin shortly