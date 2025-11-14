Bihar Election Results 2025: A look at five key seats that BJP is trailing in In the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the BJP is poised for a major victory but is trailing in five key constituencies: Baisi, Kochadhaman, Sitamarhi, Bisfi, and Raghopur.

New Delhi:

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) edges closer to a resounding victory in Bihar it also finds itself trailing in several constituencies. While the party is poised to emerge as the single-largest party in the state, it’s currently behind in key seats.

Look at 5 crucial constituencies that BJP is trailing in

Here’s a look at the 5 seats where the BJP is trailing, despite its overall dominance in the state:

Baisi: BJP candidate Vinod Kumar is trailing with 52,158 votes, behind AIMIM’s Ghulam Sarwar, who is leading with 64,535 votes, with a margin of 12,377 votes. Kochadhaman: In this constituency, BJP’s Bina Devi is behind by a substantial margin of 37,002 votes, securing 44,858 votes, while AIMIM’s Md Sarwar Alam is comfortably ahead with 81,860 votes. Sitamarhi: The race is tight here, with BJP’s Sunil Kumar Pintu trailing by a narrow 918 votes, having secured 71,968 votes. RJD’s Sunil Kumar is leading with 72,886 votes. Bisfi: BJP candidate Haribhushan Thakur is behind with 66,696 votes, trailing RJD’s Asif Ahmad, who leads with 80,035 votes, a margin of 13,339 votes. Raghopur: Perhaps one of the most closely watched constituencies, Satish Kumar of the BJP is trailing RJD’s Tejashwi Prasad Yadav by 11,481 votes, with Satish Kumar securing 82,977 votes and Tejashwi Yadav leading with 94,458 votes.

NDA poised for a dominant win

Despite trailing in these key constituencies, the NDA is on track to retain power in Bihar. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the ruling alliance is leading in more than 200 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) is ahead in around 40 seats.

The NDA, comprising the BJP, Janata Dal-United (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), is set to continue its leadership in Bihar.

BJP set to emerge as the largest party in Bihar

With 95 seats in its favour, the BJP is set to emerge as the single-largest party in Bihar for the first time, surpassing its previous best tally of 91 seats in the 2010 elections. This marks a significant shift, as the BJP had been traditionally the junior partner in the alliance with JD(U), contesting fewer seats in past elections. In the 2020 Bihar elections, the BJP contested 110 seats, while JD(U) contested 115, and this time both parties contested 101 seats each.

BJP’s rise in Bihar

This electoral performance marks a new chapter for the BJP in Bihar, where it has consistently gained ground. While the JD(U) is also improving its performance with 84 seats, up from 43 seats in 2020, the BJP’s success in this election is significant. The BJP’s overall vote share is estimated to be around 20.79%, marking a significant increase from previous years.

Despite the challenges and the tight race in certain constituencies, the BJP’s rise in Bihar is undeniable. This victory is also notable for the JD(U), whose performance in this election, while still strong, is outpaced by the BJP, reflecting shifting political dynamics in the state.