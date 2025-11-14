Bihar election result: NDA heads for historic win with over 200 seats; how it fared compared to 2020 election Bihar election result 2025: This is NDA's highest-ever victory since 2010, when the JD(U)-BJP alliance won 206 of the 243 seats. In the 2020 assembly elections, NDA won 125 seats with 37.26 per cent of the total votes.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is heading for a historic victory in the Bihar Assembly elections 2025, as the JD(U)-BJP alliance is leading in over 200 seats. This is NDA's highest-ever victory since 2010, when the JD(U)-BJP alliance won 206 of the 243 seats. In the 2020 assembly elections, NDA won 125 seats with 37.26 per cent of the total votes.

Bihar election result 2025: How it fared compared to 2020 election?

Strike rate

BJP

In the 2020 Bihar assembly election, BJP bagged 74 seats out of 110 seats it contested, the strike rate was 67.27 per cent. BJP with 19.46 per cent vote share became the second largest party after RJD.

The BJP is set to emerge as the single-largest party in Bihar and is currently leading on 95 assembly constituencies. The saffron party's vote share is also hovering around 21.18 per cent by the time this copy was filed. If the trends continue, then this would be the first time when the BJP will emerge as the single-largest party in the state.

JD(U)

In the 2020 Bihar assembly election, JD(U) contested in 122 seats and clinched 43 seats with 15.39 per cent of the total votes. JD(U)'s strike rate in the last assembly election was 35.24 per cent.

This year, JD(U) contested in 101 seats and is leading in 82 seats, the strike rate of JD(U) in the Bihar assembly election 2025 was 81.18 per cent. JD (U) has bagged 18.92 per cent vote share in the assembly elections 2025.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)

In the 2020 Bihar elections, Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas (LJPRV) contested in 137 seats but just secured one victory.

This year, LJPRV contested in 28 seats and is leading in 19 seats, the party bagged 67.85 per cent vote share.

The RJD, which has been priding itself on being the "single largest party" despite being in the opposition, seems to be putting up a dismal show, with a lead in fewer than 30 seats. The Congress, which had contested 61 seats, has lived up to its reputation of being dead wood in Bihar, with a lead in less than five seats.