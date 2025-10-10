Bihar Election: Mahagathbandhan in trouble as Mukesh Sahani's VIP seeks 20 seats, Congress warns Tejashwi The Congress screening committee will hold an online meeting today to finalise its list of candidates. The party’s Central Election Committee is expected to approve the list on October 11.

Patna:

Seat-sharing talks within the Mahagathbandhan have hit a major roadblock ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, with disagreements surfacing among key allies. According to sources, a late-night meeting between RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani failed to yield a breakthrough. Sahani is reportedly demanding no fewer than 20 seats, while the RJD, Congress, and Left parties are unwilling to offer more than 12 to 15.

RJD, Congress at loggerheads

Tensions have also emerged between the RJD and Congress over seat distribution. The Congress has asked the RJD to finalise the deal at the earliest, warning that it will begin announcing its candidates from October 13 if no agreement is reached.

The Congress screening committee will hold an online meeting today to finalise its list of candidates. The party’s Central Election Committee is expected to approve the list on October 11. Congress leaders have kept October 12 as a final day to wait for a possible seat-sharing consensus, after which the party plans to start filing nominations for the first phase of polls.

Senior Congress leader make beeline for Patna

Senior Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, Jairam Ramesh and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who were on a one-day visit to Bihar, failed to meet RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav last night.

Sources said the Congress is seeking a few RJD-held seats such as Bisfi, Bihar Sharif and Nirmali in exchange for some of its weaker constituencies. However, these are currently with the Grand Alliance’s smaller partners. On the other hand, the RJD wants Congress to part with the Kahalgaon seat in Bhagalpur, but the latter is reluctant to do so.

The RJD is also demanding four seats from the Left parties, including Paliganj and Ghosi (both held by CPI-ML), along with Tarari. In response, CPI-ML has staked claim to three RJD seats, including Imamganj. Meanwhile, the RJD has asked for the Rupauli seat from CPI, while Congress is eyeing Bachhwara, a CPM-held constituency from the previous election.

ALSO READ: