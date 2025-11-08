Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam has criticised Rahul Gandhi over his vote chori allegations and said that the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha wants to bring anarchy in the country. He said the Congress MP should also remember how India's 'wealth was looted'.

"He sees thieves everywhere - Parliament, the Election Commission, and even the Supreme Court. So, he should first correct his own mind... Rahul Gandhi is a person who wants to bring anarchy to the country," he told news agency ANI.