Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Bihar
  3. Bihar Election: PM Modi to address rallies in Sitamarhi and Bettiah ahead of phase 2 voting

  Live Bihar Election: PM Modi to address rallies in Sitamarhi and Bettiah ahead of phase 2 voting

In the second and final phase of the assembly elections, polling is scheduled for November 11 across 122 constituencies spread over 20 districts. The counting of votes will be conducted on November 14.

PM Modi
PM Modi Image Source : pti
Edited By: Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee @Saptadeepa25
Published: , Updated:
Patna:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address public meetings in Sitamarhi and Bettiah on Saturday as campaigning intensifies ahead of the final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections. In a post on X, PM Modi said he would seek the blessings of the people in Sitamarhi at 11 a.m. and Bettiah at 1 p.m., expressing confidence that the people of Bihar, committed to the vision of a “Developed Bihar,” will ensure a resounding victory for the NDA. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held rallies in Motihari, Pipra, and Atri, urging voters to support the NDA in the final phase. The first phase of polling saw a record voter turnout of around 65 per cent, the highest ever in the state’s electoral history. The second and final phase of voting will take place on November 11 across 122 constituencies in 20 districts, with counting scheduled for November 14, the Election Commission said.

 

Live updates :Bihar Elections

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 10:40 AM (IST)Nov 08, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Rahul Gandhi aims to bring anarchy: Acharya Pramod

    Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam has criticised Rahul Gandhi over his vote chori allegations and said that the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha wants to bring anarchy in the country. He said the Congress MP should also remember how India's 'wealth was looted'.

    "He sees thieves everywhere - Parliament, the Election Commission, and even the Supreme Court. So, he should first correct his own mind... Rahul Gandhi is a person who wants to bring anarchy to the country," he told news agency ANI. 

  • 10:25 AM (IST)Nov 08, 2025
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    NDA leaders misleading people: Congress leader Tariq Anwar

    Congress leader Tariq Anwar has alleged that the NDA leaders are only trying to mislead the people and the prime minister has 'mastered' the art of lying and he is only trying to "implant false narratives in people’s minds".

    He said, "The truth is that this government has done nothing in the last 20 years. If they had, they would have proudly said that they reduced poverty, increased per capita income, improved education, and strengthened healthcare."

  • 9:39 AM (IST)Nov 08, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Public support will prevail, says Chanakya Prakash

     RJD candidate Chanakya Prakash from Belhar Assembly constituency stated that despite the government using its machinery, the people’s voice and support will prevail over the system. He emphasized that he has full backing from RJD and does not require support from any other party, distinguishing his campaign from his father, who is contesting with JD(U).

  • 9:36 AM (IST)Nov 08, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Pawan Singh to address rally in Madhubani

     BJP leader Pawan Singh will hold a public rally in support of the NDA at Kaluahee High School grounds in the Benipatti Assembly constituency of Madhubani district.

  • 8:42 AM (IST)Nov 08, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Bihar elections phase 1sees record 65% voter turnout across 18 districts

    The first phase of the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections, held on November 6 across 121 assembly constituencies in 18 districts, recorded a final voter turnout of 65.08%, marking a significant increase from the state’s average turnout of 57.29% in the 2020 Assembly elections and 56.28% in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Among the districts, Muzaffarpur led with 71.81% turnout, closely followed by Samastipur at 71.74%, Begusarai at 69.87%, Madhepura at 69.59%, Saharsa at 69.38%, and Vaishali at 68.50%. Khagaria saw 67.90% voter participation, Lakhisarai 64.98%, Saran 63.86%, Darbhanga 63.66%, Buxar 61.97%, Sheikhpura 61.99%, Siwan 60.61%, Bhojpur 59.90%, Nalanda 59.81%, and Patna recorded the lowest turnout at 59.02%.

  • 8:13 AM (IST)Nov 08, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Bihar phase 1 voting sees high turnout

     The first phase of polling in Bihar on November 6 recorded a voter turnout of 65.08%, reflecting strong public participation in the elections.

  • 7:57 AM (IST)Nov 08, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Priyanka Gandhi to address rallies in Bihar

    Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address public rallies today in Kadwa, Barari, and Purnia districts of Bihar.

  • 7:56 AM (IST)Nov 08, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    CM Yogi to hold rallies across Bihar

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath will participate in multiple public rallies in Bihar today, covering the Motihari, Pipra, and Gaya Ji districts, including the Atari Assembly area.

  • 7:55 AM (IST)Nov 08, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    NDA support strong in Jamui, says Shreyasi Singh

    BJP candidate Shreyasi Singh from Jamui Assembly constituency stated that the voter turnout clearly favored the NDA. She noted a positive atmosphere in Jamui, highlighting the enthusiastic response at the Home Minister’s rally, which she described as uniquely energetic and engaging.

  • 7:54 AM (IST)Nov 08, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Key leaders campaign in Bihar today

    In Bihar, prominent leaders including PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, and Tejashwi Yadav will be campaigning today ahead of the state elections.

  • 7:54 AM (IST)Nov 08, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    Campaign intensifies ahead of Bihar's second phase polls

     The first phase of voting in Bihar has concluded, and the second phase is scheduled for November 11. Political parties have now ramped up their campaigning efforts in anticipation of the upcoming polls.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Bihar
Bihar Election Bihar Elections Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Bihar Assembly Bihar Assembly Elections Bihar Assembly Election
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\