Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address public meetings in Sitamarhi and Bettiah on Saturday as campaigning intensifies ahead of the final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections. In a post on X, PM Modi said he would seek the blessings of the people in Sitamarhi at 11 a.m. and Bettiah at 1 p.m., expressing confidence that the people of Bihar, committed to the vision of a “Developed Bihar,” will ensure a resounding victory for the NDA. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held rallies in Motihari, Pipra, and Atri, urging voters to support the NDA in the final phase. The first phase of polling saw a record voter turnout of around 65 per cent, the highest ever in the state’s electoral history. The second and final phase of voting will take place on November 11 across 122 constituencies in 20 districts, with counting scheduled for November 14, the Election Commission said.